Pete Hegseth Says Military Intercepted Six Vessels Trying to Break Blockade

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that U.S. military forces intercepted six vessels that tried to break through the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Pentagon imposed the blockade in response to Iran’s decision to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global trade and the transportation of oil through the waterway.

Hegseth addressed reporters during a Tuesday morning press conference in which he announced “Project Freedom,” an initiative aimed at protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the strait,” Hegseth said. “American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft providing 24/7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels. Except Iran's, of course. Which is why our ironclad blockade remains in full effect. As well.”

He added, “In fact, six ships tried to run the blockade out of Iranian ports as Project Freedom commenced, and they were all turned around. This is more than strategy, it's also humanitarian.”

🚨SecWar Pete Hegseth just announced the latest update from the Strait of Hormuz.



Six Iranian ships tried to run President Trump’s blockade at the start of Project Freedom.



They all failed and were turned around immediately.



America has established a powerful red, white and… pic.twitter.com/OObfP3XpiM — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) May 5, 2026

Project Freedom aims to assist commercial vessels and sailors who were left stranded because of the war in Iran and the regime’s blockade. The operation could involve over 100 aircraft and about 15,000 U.S. military personnel.

Reuters reported that the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz is essentially a duel between two blockades. Iran still seeks to stifle traffic through the waterway to affect global energy prices and use it as leverage against the U.S. and Israel. Washington countered with its own naval blockade targeting vessels headed to and from Iran to put a dent in the regime’s revenue streams.

The US Navy intercepted six ships trying to challenge President Trump's blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. The libs were screaming WW3 and total disaster, but he is actually securing our energy routes and forcing Iran to back down. This is what America First leadership looks like.… pic.twitter.com/CzoFuWjqAr — Anna 🇺🇸 (@realAnn_29) May 5, 2026

The administration seeks to use the blockade to push the Iranian regime toward a peaceful resolution that would block its efforts to become a nuclear power.

Iran recently put forth a peace proposal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt continued airstrikes before nuclear talks begin. President Donald Trump has not accepted the proposal. Tehran is currently reviewing Washington’s response to the proposal and signaled that it would prefer to hold negotiations to end the war, sanctions, and the blockade. They seek to take up the nuclear issue as a separate matter at a later time.

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