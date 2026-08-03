James Talarico Says Jesus Commands Socialist Healthcare Policy

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico pulled out a favorite tactic among leftists in a video that has been circulating on social media.

During a speech at a DeSoto church town hall on July 20, he claimed that Jesus’ teachings support government-provided healthcare.

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“We can finish the work of President Obama and pass a public option so that every single American has access to the healthcare they deserve,” he said. “Because healthcare is a human right. It is not a privilege. I just— since we are in church, and because I said BS earlier— if you read our scriptures, if you read the New Testament, what does Jesus spend most of his time doing? …It's not preaching, it's not teaching, it is healing. Healing the sick.”

He continued, saying that “in Matthew 25, scripture says that's how we will be judged and how we will be saved. By healing the sick, by feeding the hungry, by welcoming the stranger, by visiting the prisoner.”

James Talarico: “Healthcare is a human right, it is not a privilege. If you read our scriptures, if you read the New Testament, what does Jesus spend most of his time doing? It’s not preaching, it’s not teaching, it is healing the sick. In Matthew 25, scripture says that’s how we… pic.twitter.com/92G9eAkERs — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 2, 2026

See, progressives always trot out this line to trick people into believing that Jesus wanted people to support government programs providing “free” healthcare, welfare, and other services that it was never meant to provide. Yet, they never actually point to a verse where Jesus says this.

That’s because He never said it.

Jesus tells US to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and heal the sick. He never once said, “Therefore, I say unto thee that your government should take as much money out of your paycheck as possible to give to others.”

Contrary to this man child’s assertion there is absolutely nothing in the Bible that gives you the right to steal another person‘s labor. That is exactly what Healthcare for all does. https://t.co/TNh3SlFAHT — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 2, 2026

The truth is that if there are people who are sick, believers in their communities should do what they can to help them. The same holds true for the poor, the widow, and anyone else who needs help.

What Talarico and his comrades miss is the fact that believers were never supposed to abdicate their responsibility to care for others to that small group of people in Washington, D.C. who wield the power of the state to decide for us how our money is to be spent.

Government is not charity.



Jesus was talking about charity.



Hope this helps!! https://t.co/5a9KVSfBo5 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 2, 2026

This is why Christians in America give the most to charities and volunteer the most time to help others. They understand that it is THEIR responsibility to do these things. But, in the end, folks like Talarico, who profess faith in Christ, are actually worshipping another God: The almighty state. They serve the government, not Christ.

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