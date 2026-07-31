Trump Explodes on Cornyn for Blocking His AG Nominee

President Donald Trump took outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to task for holding up the nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in the Senate.

Cornyn has refused to vote to confirm Blanche over concerns about the Anti-Weaponization Fund that he didn’t seem to care about before.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump went in on the senator saying he “never had a problem with the so called ‘Fund,’ which will not benefit me, but rather the great American Patriots who were hunted down like dogs and whose lives were unfairly and illegally destroyed by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, until after I decided to Endorse and Support his Republican Primary opponent in Texas, who easily won the Nomination for the United States Senate.”

The president continued, saying “Perhaps there has never been a group of people treated so badly in our Nation’s history” and “They are suffering still, many ruined, and I felt that they should be given compensation for what has been done to them. I gave up any payments for myself, which would have been substantial, including for the illegal and unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, my home in Florida, even though many legal experts, and others, including John Cornyn, said it was a shocking and disgusting display of ‘weaponization’ against me.”

Such an event has never happened before, and hopefully will never happen again! I will always feel that these victims of government abuse should be paid back for what they were forced to endure, their lives have been ruined! Millions of people agree with me, as was proven in my landslide Presidential win, where this was a major subject of debate, and so did John Cornyn, until he lost his Election to an opponent that I Endorsed. Todd Blanche, a good man, should be immediately approved as U.S. Attorney General.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Cornyn began pushing back against Trump after he refused to endorse him in his Senate primary campaign against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Since then, he has issued covert and overt criticism against the president and has tried to stymie parts of Trump’s agenda.

Cornyn is holding up Todd Blanche’s confirmation as attorney general by refusing to support a Senate Judiciary Committee vote until the Justice Department provides written modifications to a settlement of President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, according to AP News.

Cornyn and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) demanded clear written guarantees that a proposed $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund is permanently dead and that tax audit immunity for Trump and his family covers only existing audits rather than future ones or a wider circle of people.

“We’re been trying to help them get to a conclusion here and they won’t let us. It’s befuddling to me,” Cornyn told reporters.

“We want to make sure that it remains dead and that the President isn’t given any immunity from future audits that the ordinary taxpayer would not enjoy,” Cornyn told NBC 5, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. “I think I am prepared to vote no, but I do think I owe it to my constituents and to Mr. Blanche to try to negotiate in good faith, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

GOP Senator Cornyn says he's still holding up Todd Blanche's confirmation as AG, is worried that the DOJ would institute the Anti-Weaponization fund to help Americans who were targeted under Biden: "We met in the middle, but heard this morning that it was all off." pic.twitter.com/0idfZPnKzY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 30, 2026

Advertisement

Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer who has served as acting attorney general since April, began after his formal nomination in June and included a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in mid-July.

The panel postponed a planned vote on Thursday after hours of negotiations failed to resolve Republican demands over the IRS settlement that included the anti-weaponization fund and audit protections. “We need to conform the actual document to what Todd Blanche testified under oath as the president’s acting attorney general,” Cornyn said, according to Fox News.

Trump later suggested he might temporarily withdraw the nomination and resubmit it after Cornyn and Tillis leave office, while Blanche remains as acting attorney general.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.