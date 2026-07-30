Trump Will Pull This Move If Senators Hold Up Blanche's Nomination

President Donald Trump said he may withhold Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation until Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) leave office in January.

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Tillis and Cornyn are haggling for clear language against the president’s IRS settlement’s anti-weaponization fund, as well as more clarity regarding audits as the result of the lawsuit.

Trump said that if he were to withdraw his nomination, Blanche would still serve in an acting capacity.

“Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting,” the president posted to Truth Social.

“Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too numerous to mention. I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office,” Trump added.

The president told Townhall on Wednesday that he thought the process was “pretty routine.”

“I haven’t heard that there’s a problem. I heard he’s going through quite nicely,” he said, but suggested that Cornyn’s pushback could be due to the president endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over him in the hotly competitive Texas Senate Republican primary.

POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis https://t.co/fKgD1qwF7x — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 30, 2026

“POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis,” Cornyn posted in response to Trump’s post on Thursday.

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