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Blanche Confirmation Delayed Thanks to These Two Senators

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Jul 30, 2026 11:15 AM
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Blanche Confirmation Delayed Thanks to These Two Senators
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The confirmation process for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is delayed, as Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) are negotiating with the Justice Department. 

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Blanche’s nomination has to first go through the Senate Judiciary Committee, and then it heads to the full Senate for a full vote if he is approved. The committee meeting Thursday morning to push forward his nomination was listed as "postponed." 

Tillis and Cornyn are seeking “written assurances from the Department of Justice regarding the Trump-IRS settlement,” a statement from the committee explained on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. A counteroffer was given to the DOJ on Wednesday from the Texas senator, the outlet reported.

“I don’t know whether they think they could wait us out or we’ll cave, but I assure you we won’t,” Cornyn told the outlet on Thursday morning.

Specifically, the concerns have to do with the once-proposed anti-weaponization fund and IRS audits, according to CNN. 

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Trump said he believed the confirmation process had been smooth sailing.

“I haven’t heard that there’s a problem. I heard he’s going through quite nicely,” Trump told Townhall in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

However, regarding Cornyn’s ultimatum, Trump said that maybe John Cornyn is upset” that he didn’t get his endorsement in the Texas Senate Republican primary, in which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won. 

Blanche took over for then-Attorney General Pam Bondi in the spring, and he used to be the president’s private attorney. 

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News Topics DOJ | JOHN CORNYN | THOM TILLIS | TODD YOUNG | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TODD BLANCHE
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