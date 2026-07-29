Todd Blanche's Nomination Is in Peril, Thanks to These GOP Senators

It’s moments like these when you really miss Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The memorial service for the late South Carolina Republican was held on Tuesday, and Mr. Graham’s ability to navigate the Senate, his skills in retail politics, and his experience made him invaluable, especially in his semi-ambassador role between the Senate GOP and the Trump White House.

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Much of Trump's legislative agenda is uncertain after his passing on July 11 at age 71 from an aortic dissection. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s full confirmation was one of the first issues at risk, and it has now become a reality. Blanche is awaiting full confirmation. His hearings are complete, but his committee vote has been delayed because Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn are causing delays over the $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, which was meant to provide damages to Americans persecuted by the Biden DOJ (via NBC News):

New w/ @burgessev: DOJ sent Sen. Cornyn a *new* written document today aimed at addressing his concerns about Todd Blanche’s confirmation as attorney general.



A senior admin official tells me they believe “there is significant confidence that a path forward is emerging.” TBD if… — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 30, 2026

The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed its vote on whether to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination as attorney general after two Republican senators said they did not receive written assurances they’re seeking from the Justice Department surrounding a settlement between President Donald Trump and the IRS. The GOP-led committee was scheduled to hold a vote Thursday morning on sending Blanche’s nomination to the full Senate, but Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, both of whom have clashed with Trump and neither of whom is facing re-election in November, have complicated Blanche’s path to confirmation with their demands from the Justice Department. Cornyn and Tillis met with Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Wednesday afternoon as they said they were continuing to negotiate with the DOJ. A spokesperson for the committee said Wednesday evening that the vote would not happen on Thursday. “Chairman Grassley works to set President Trump’s nominees up for success in committee, not failure,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Senators Cornyn and Tillis want written assurances from the Department of Justice regarding the Trump-IRS settlement. Tomorrow’s markup is postponed as work continues to secure sufficient support in committee to favorably report Attorney General-nominee Todd Blanche, who is highly qualified for the job.” A Justice Department official said Wednesday night that the DOJ has transmitted new language to Cornyn and Tillis and that conversations to resolve their concerns are continuing. Much of Cornyn and Tillis’ negotiations with the DOJ have been around the so-called “anti-weaponization” fund that was established under a purported settlement between Trump and the executive branch he controls over a lawsuit the president filed over the disclosure of his tax records. The suit led to a five-year prison sentence for a former IRS contractor.

This is nonsense. We all understand why: Tillis and Cornyn both upset Trump with their actions and are now throwing a fit. Tillis dropped out, and Cornyn lost his primary, where Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at the last minute. It’s not about a $1.8 billion fund—it’s about them being slapped down by Trump after they made politically foolish moves.

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