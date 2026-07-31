The Fauci Diaries: Biden Saw the Point of Dictatorships During COVID

The Fauci diaries have been a very revealing insight into how not only Anthony Fauci but the media and Democrats ran the COVID response. This entry, however, may be one of the most revealing ones. Apparently, President Joe Biden spoke with China's President, Xi Jinping, who told the former that a dictatorship was the way to go in terms of COVID response.

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That weird moment when Biden got a private lecture from Xi of China that democracy is stupid, dictatorship is better, and Biden kind of saw the point. From Fauci diaries. pic.twitter.com/vlfxbfWVTZ — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) July 30, 2026

Here's some of that passage (emphasis original):

"However, during the discussion the president began to philosophize a little bit about the stress that is on the country. He refers specifically to a conversation he had with Xi Jinping, President of China. Xi told him in a 45-minute conversation that he felt that democracies throughout the world are failing and given the need to have rapid decisions about important items, a form of dictatorship works much more efficiently than democracy," Fauci wrote. "He referred to the dysfunction of the United States Congress as a perfect example of this. President Biden and his discussion with us emphasize the importance of preserving democratic principles but did bemoan the fact that we do really have a dysfunctional situation in this country and trying to get things done in an expeditious manner."

This passage came sometime before October 15, 2021, but likely after Joe Biden announced his OSHA vaccine mandate on September 9, 2021. That formal emergency rule would have required anyone working for a private business with 100 or more employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The formal rule was issued on November 4, 2021, and struck down by the Supreme Court on January 13, 2022. The rule proposed fines of almost $14,000 for every individual violation, which would have bankrupted companies and put millions out of work.

So we see why Biden would have been frustrated with our system, which—by the way—worked exactly as the Founders intended it to work.

Scratch a democrat, find a dictator. — American Politic (@rosewdc) July 31, 2026

Always.

What’s so stupid is that: the supporters of dictators have been making this argument for thousands of years, our history proves the argument is wrong, and yet people like Biden still take it seriously. https://t.co/qx4rsvxrlW — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 31, 2026

There are many who wanted Biden to be a dictator on COVID. They'd have kept us locked down and masked through 2026 if they had their way.

We also have proof that the Bidens may have been bribed by the Chinese, according to Catherine Herridge, so this entire conversation not only makes sense but likely happened.

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