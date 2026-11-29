The fallout from the Nvidia scandal continues to spread despite the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO, and lawmakers have questions.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) appeared Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” to discuss questions he believes need to be asked of Huang during his December 1 closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

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Did Huang hold a security clearance and why wasn’t he given defensive security briefings (briefings where one is told what to watch for when traveling overseas or staying in hotels, etc)?

“Did he hold a security clearance? Did he ever? Did he have it and it lapsed? Did he have it, and it was current? Because with that comes responsibilities … including background investigations, reporting of financial or foreign contacts, which is, you know, obviously very relevant here.”

Fitzpatrick emphasized that if you have a security clearance, there are certain requirements, such as reporting your contact with foreign nationals.

“…it’s really to protect you, so that the agency and the bureau can do their investigative work and warn you if you have any counterintelligence threat posed to you. So, the fact that he did not get a defensive briefing ... that's one of the things that we need to get to the bottom of. Why was he not given a briefing?”

What is the status of alleged spy Alice Huang?

“The status of Alice. You know, these are three open questions. You know, when she's referred to as a spy, that could mean a lot of different things. That could mean she was an MSS officer, which is the Chinese equivalent of the CIA. It could mean that she was recruited when she was in Singapore, leading a company called Megaspeed … or she could have been recruited once she was in the U.S. when the CCP realized that she had access to Jensen Huang. …Because once the FBI and the CIA learned of who Alice was and that she had access to Jensen, if they did not give him a briefing, then it begs the second question: Was he viewed as a potential target of an espionage case?”

Fitzpatrick summed up the situation by calling it a “counterintelligence embarrassment.”

“You know, this is really a counterintelligence embarrassment … the whole ecosystem of what we identify as critical infrastructure to the United States — artificial intelligence and semiconductors are at the very top of that pyramid. China is our main adversary with regard to them, and this is a real embarrassment. ...I think what's confusing a lot of my colleagues and myself in Congress is how everybody's just kind of moving on, saying nothing to see here, reinstate him, and let's just all go about our business. That can't happen. That cannot happen because there were either lapses in the system that need to be addressed and fixed, or there's a lack of transparency — and we need to know if there's a lack of transparency, why that is the case, because you know Chinese counterintelligence is a major major threat and concern to the United States, particularly in the tech industry. There was a major vulnerability exposed here, and the American people deserve answers.”

“This is a counterintelligence embarrassment,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) says of the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. “There were either lapses in the system that need to be addressed and fixed, or there's a lack of transparency, and we need to know if there’s a lack of transparency, why that is the case,” he adds. — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 29, 2026

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