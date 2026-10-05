Ms. Rachel Continues Her Pro-Palestinian Activism

With the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led terrorist attacks this week, so-called children's entertainer Ms. Rachel is doubling down on her anti-Israel, pro-Palestine activism. Ms. Rachel has donated to Abdul El-Sayed, she's lied about the "genocide" in Gaza, and she's rubbed elbows with guys like Motaz Azaiza, a "photojournalist" who made a name for himself as the face of Gaza.

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She uses her vast social media platform and influence to brainwash young children into left-wing ideology, and she's using that activism to virtue-signal.

🚨NEW: Ms. Rachel was asked if she wanted to meet a huge celebrity.



Her response… pic.twitter.com/RCCIGGwzkr — 𝓙𝓲𝓶𝓶𝔂 𝓙 (@JimmyJ4thewin) October 4, 2026

What a fun new excuse to avoid doing things.

Boss: “Can you join us on this Zoom call?”



Me: “Can’t. Genocide’s happening.” https://t.co/oZnMTSpRiW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 5, 2026

"No, boss, I can't come to that meeting. There's a genocide going on." Try that at work and let us know how it goes for you.

"You need to come into work tomorrow."



Me: No.



I don't work for a boss who is doing nothing during a genocide. https://t.co/2Es2oi8beb — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) October 5, 2026

This is a fast track to the unemployment line.

Back on September 18, Ms. Rachel made a $1 million donation to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which likely operates under the Hamas Ministry of Interior rules.

You can’t get more performative than this https://t.co/5JeIi9KbQr — Savva 🇨🇩 (@s4vva) October 4, 2026

It's all performative.

If a country can annihilate your country’s population in a weekend and doesn’t, it’s not genocide because they aren’t even trying. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 5, 2026

The number of births exceeds the number of deaths.

I like that even pro-Palestinian people are like: “…Really?” 😂



In all seriousness, if you use your platform to wail about the political crap of the day, you’re an activist, not a (reliable) teacher for toddlers. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Zelda Aurora Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 5, 2026

Eventually, the pro-Palestine goons will turn on Ms. Rachel, too. The Left always eats its own.

My best friend works at a resort she was a guest performer at and apparently she was such a nightmare that the entire staff hated her by the end https://t.co/Vgg5a0AwXv — trappy 🍁🎃 (@c1nnamonbunny) October 5, 2026

Is anyone surprised by this at all?

I'm sorry, what the hell is Ms Rachel doing during a genocide? It seems to me that she is mostly complaining that other people aren't doing something. https://t.co/Lx3BnHokqJ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 5, 2026

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She's also rubbing elbows with suspected terrorist sympathizers and guys who want to globalize the intifada, like Zohran Mamdani.

She’s the perfect balance of insufferable and retarded https://t.co/MCVPJmXhnb — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 5, 2026

Like a yin-yang symbol of insufferable.

Why does Ms. Rachel only ever talk about ‘Palestine’?



50,000 children in Iran were murdered by the Islamic regime for protesting for freedom and she hasn’t said a single word. https://t.co/co7aWsMs9N — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 5, 2026

Bluntly, because she can't blame the Jews for that. That's the only reason.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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