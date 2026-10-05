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Ms. Rachel Continues Her Pro-Palestinian Activism

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 2:00 PM
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Ms. Rachel Continues Her Pro-Palestinian Activism
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

With the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led terrorist attacks this week, so-called children's entertainer Ms. Rachel is doubling down on her anti-Israel, pro-Palestine activism. Ms. Rachel has donated to Abdul El-Sayed, she's lied about the "genocide" in Gaza, and she's rubbed elbows with guys like Motaz Azaiza, a "photojournalist" who made a name for himself as the face of Gaza. 

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She uses her vast social media platform and influence to brainwash young children into left-wing ideology, and she's using that activism to virtue-signal. 

What a fun new excuse to avoid doing things.

"No, boss, I can't come to that meeting. There's a genocide going on." Try that at work and let us know how it goes for you.

This is a fast track to the unemployment line.

Back on September 18, Ms. Rachel made a $1 million donation to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which likely operates under the Hamas Ministry of Interior rules.

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It's all performative.

The number of births exceeds the number of deaths.

Eventually, the pro-Palestine goons will turn on Ms. Rachel, too. The Left always eats its own.

Is anyone surprised by this at all?

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She's also rubbing elbows with suspected terrorist sympathizers and guys who want to globalize the intifada, like Zohran Mamdani. 

Like a yin-yang symbol of insufferable.

Bluntly, because she can't blame the Jews for that. That's the only reason.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | PRO-PALESTINIAN
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