Remember when some people (ahem, MTG) claimed that the detonation of over 9,000 lbs of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, would be akin to Chernobyl, releasing toxic fallout for miles?

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Well… it doesn’t seem like it was quite that bad.

As Townhall’s Matt Vespa reported on Thursday, more than five hours after the detonation, the EPA’s air monitor was showing no airborne lead.

Now, three days after the detonation, the EPA has released initial water and air testing results — and everything appears fine.

An EPA press release states in part:

“At the time of this press release, initial lab results from EPA’s post-detonation sampling show that the controlled detonation did not result in an elevation of lead in water bodies that serve as sources of drinking water. EPA found no lead in the 38 water samples taken post-detonation at public water supplies, which included samples of finished treated drinking water and untreated water at the intake. This builds on EPA’s air monitoring operations which reported 0.0 µg/m3 readings (otherwise referred to as zero detect or non-detect) of airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation using the Xact air monitoring systems.”

The press release continues: “For 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation, EPA’s air monitoring operations reported 0.0 µg/m3 readings (otherwise referred to as zero detect or non-detect) of airborne lead using the Xact air monitoring systems.”

🚨The first lab results have arrived, indicating that @USArmy’s controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday DID NOT result in AN ELEVATION of lead in the water bodies that act as drinking water sources. As of data received Friday night, there was no detection of lead in drinking water sources taken after the detonation. These new results arrived after EPA’s air monitoring operations reported 0.0 µg/m^3 readings (otherwise referred to as zero detect or non-detect) of airborne lead for 30 consecutive hours after the controlled detonation using the Xact air monitoring systems. We will continue to provide updates in the coming days as new lab results for over 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples (collected pre and post detonation) rapidly return and get validated. This new data we just received is in the process of being uploaded to https://t.co/FbjavC5z3V. Learn more about this announcement, along with the latest on our sampling collection and methodology here: https://t.co/SUtj5nn8Tl — U.S. EPA (@EPA) November 28, 2026

While there was certainly valid concern about the possibility of lead contamination (hence the evacuation warning for pregnant women and young children), think of this as your latest reminder to take the constant fear-porn from social media with a giant block of salt.

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