After news broke on Monday that Nvidia had reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO less than two weeks after he stepped down — at the behest of President Trump — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on X that the Nvidia controversy is just "the tip of the iceberg."

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“I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access. The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back,” Cotton, a longtime China hawk, said in a post on X. “Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other.”

I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access. The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back. Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 23, 2026

Cotton’s Chip Security Act would, among other things, “require a location verification mechanism on export-controlled advanced chips or products with export-controlled advanced chips … and require exporters of advanced chips to report to BIS if their products have been diverted away from their intended location or subject to tampering attempts.”

In addition to Huang getting his job back, the Commerce Department on Monday also put Megaspeed on the Entity List — an export blacklist that prevents U.S. companies from selling certain technologies to designated entities without a license.

Cotton warned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in 2025 about chip smuggling and Megaspeed, sending two letters asking the commerce secretary to investigate the Singapore-based company and to crack down on smuggling of restricted U.S. chips to China.

Cotton’s letter on Megaspeed reads in part: “I write to you concerned about yet another case of diversion of American advanced chips to China through a network of shell companies and subsidiaries. A recent report on Megaspeed, a spin-off of Chinese government-owned cloud company 7Road, raises both alarms and questions of who is aiding the Chinese Communist Party in skirting American export control laws.”

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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