In the wake of the bombshell news that the Nvidia board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO — at the behest of President Trump — figures on both sides of the aisle are debating the ethics of the move.

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It’s likely a good economic move (at least in the short term), as Nvidia stock, which had fallen significantly since Huang’s ouster, roared back to life, aiding a broader stock market recovery. But was it a move that aligns with the GOP’s professed support for free markets?

CNBC’s Sara Eisen posed that question to Trump on her Monday show.

“Mr. President, what do you say to people who will say, ‘Why is the President of the United States getting involved in corporate governance of who should run a public company?’ Where’s the line?” Eisen asked.

Trump replied:

“Well, it’s a good question, but I’m doing it for the country. I mean, I watched, after the election, I watched our country lose $5 trillion because of a bad election. And I wasn’t on the ballot, but it was still a bad election. And I watched that, and, you know, I better get involved. If I didn’t get involved, you’d probably have a very sad Nvidia for a long time to come.”

Trump was further asked by another CNBC host if he’d given the Nvidia board assurance that Huang “wouldn’t be prosecuted,” and the president said he “gave them enough assurance.”

CNBC: “What do you say to people who will say, why is the President of the United States getting involved in corporate governance of who should run a public company? Where's the line?” President Trump: “That's a good question, but I'm doing it for the country. I mean, I watched after the election, I watched our country lose $5 trillion because of a bad election. And I wasn't on the ballot, but it was still a bad election. And I watched that. And, you know, I better get involved. If I didn't get involved, you'd probably have a very sad Nvidia for a long time to come. I've seen that they wither away. And now you're going to have an unbelievable, I think Jensen's going to be more motivated right now. I think he wants to show the world. I think he's going to be more motivated right now than if it never happened.” The U.S. and Nvidia are MUCH BETTER off with Jensen Huang at the helm. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 23, 2026

Trump’s move to influence Huang’s reinstatement to Nvidia follows a pattern of economic moves that some have labeled as antithetical to a free market.

The federal government under the Trump administration has acquired, or entered into agreements to acquire, equity interests and special governance rights in multiple private companies, including Intel, Vulcan Elements, U.S. Steel, USA Rare Earth, Kepler Computing, MP Materials, and others.

An essay from the CATO Institute’s Tad DeHaven explained the problem bluntly: “The federal government is now acting as regulator, customer, financier, and shareholder. Decisions involving contracts, trade restrictions, permits, and additional subsidies can affect the value of its holdings.”

“Competitors have reason to question whether the playing field is level,” DeHaven added. “And if a portfolio company falters, Washington will have an added incentive to protect its investment with more taxpayer support.”

DeHaven concluded that the GOP doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on calling out the Democrat Party’s communism problem if the Trump administration is taking stakes in private companies.

Additionally, as Semafor pointed out, Democrats now have ideas on potential stakes if they take the Executive Branch, including “reining in the AI industry, shrinking defense spending … and pressuring gun and oil companies.”

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“The sky’s the limit, because the pattern’s been set,” DeHaven said.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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