With the December 11 federal funding deadline approaching, and another government shutdown possibly on the table, incoming Speaker of the House Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is offering little assurance to the American people.

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During a Saturday New York Times interview, Jeffries was asked about the possibility of a shutdown as Democrats are divided over whether or not to pursue an Iran war funding cut.

NYT: “Where’s your head at on shutdowns? I mean… you’ve been through a few, and it seems like it’s a hard thing for the country and the Congress to go through.” JEFFRIES: “It's a hard thing for the country and for the Congress. We have made it clear that we're going to, at all times, fight for a spending bill that protects the health, the safety, the national security, and the economic well-being of the people of this great country.” NYT: “Are you willing to shut down the government in order to get that?” JEFFRIES: “I'm not going to say that one way or the other because we got to figure out right now what's possible in terms of the appropriations process.”

Jeffries was blasted on social media for his comments, which were strikingly similar to his remarks during a press conference on the 17th when he was asked by a reporter if “we’re headed for a government shutdown next month.”

“I think that the four corners are in active conversation right now as it relates to trying to arrive at either a government funding agreement in advance of December 11th that meets the needs of the American people in terms of their health, their safety, their national security, and their economic well-being. Or we have to move toward a continuing resolution of funding that would put us into some point next year with Democrats holding the gavels in both the House and the Senate. So, we'll see what happens. I don't want to get out ahead of that process. What is clear is the reckless and costly war of choice in Iran needs to end.”

The last partial government shutdown lasted 76 days (from Valentine's Day to the end of April) and caused mayhem at airports across the nation as TSA officers called out or resigned as they were being asked to work without pay. It wasn’t until President Trump ordered agencies to use existing funds to pay TSA officers that the chaos began to abate – though things didn't return to normal until the shutdown ended in earnest.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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