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Senate Democrats Are Already Threatening to Shut Down the Government

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 13, 2026 3:15 PM
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Senate Democrats Are Already Threatening to Shut Down the Government
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Four Democrat senators are threatening to hold up any spending package that funds President Donald Trump’s war in Iran.

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) released a joint statement on Thursday saying, “Any short-term package must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran.”

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The four indicated they will not support any short-term spending package that does not include language restricting the president’s ability to use military force against the Iranian regime.

Bennet called on his fellow senators to join them in pressuring the Trump administration into ending the war.

We return to the Senate with clear direction from the American people. Together, we must bring President Trump’s disastrous war with Iran to an end. His short-sighted misadventure has driven up the cost of gas, groceries, and fertilizer, while achieving none of the goals he set out.

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Democrat leadership has not signed on to the ultimatum. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Democrats are discussing how to use the December 11 deadline as leverage, and she favors a short-term continuing resolution that would keep the government open until next year, when Democrats take control of Congress, according to Newsmax

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declined Thursday to say whether Democrats would withhold support for a short-term spending bill over the Iran war. Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) were noncommittal on the idea.

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News Topics CONGRESS | SENATE | IRAN
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