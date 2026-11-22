Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Sunday laid into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, saying he doesn’t necessarily believe that the Chinese subversion of U.S. export controls was due to incompetence.

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On NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker asked Kennedy if he believed that the Jensen Huang scandal put national security “at risk.”

After noting that Huang’s dalliance was “the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy,” the senator said that he’s more interested in speaking with Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“It appears to me — I emphasize appears — that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips. Either that or they didn’t know what they’re doing, they’re so incompetent you wouldn’t put them in charge of a food truck.”

But Kennedy said he doesn’t think they’re incompetent.

“It appears that they knowingly allowed this to happen. Scott Bessent has been saying ‘stop it.’ So, I want to get both of them in front of a committee, put them under oath, ask them not to stab each other, because I realize they don’t like each other. And let’s answer some hard questions. And if Secretary Lutnick is giving our chips away, he needs to stop it.”

In the wake of the Nvidia scandal, Bessent has repeatedly pointed the finger at the Commerce Department for its refusal to put Singapore-based AI cloud computing company Megaspeed on a blacklist despite Treasury, U.S. Trade Representative, and Departments of War and State being in favor.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blames Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over Nvidia chip mess: "Treasury, War, USTR and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months." https://t.co/0BTlHymwUY — CNBC (@CNBC) November 13, 2026

Lutnick is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

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