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FAA Grounds All Flights Nationwide Due to 'Communication Issue'

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 13, 2026 4:10 PM
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FAA Grounds All Flights Nationwide Due to 'Communication Issue'
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights that have not taken off yet in what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is describing as a "communication issue."

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“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the advisory stated.

“Attention all airfare operations, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the notice added.

“Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” it continued.  

The Washington Examiner reported that it may be the result of a "frequency outage."

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Duffy said that there is an investigation underway.

"The [FAA] issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," Duffy said. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them." 

Few additional details are known at this time, and nationwide ground stops were issued in the midst of the September 11 terror attacks, as well as a massive technical issue in 2023, according to CNBC at the time.

This story is still developing. 

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News Topics NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM | CYBERATTACK
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