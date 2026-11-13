FAA Grounds All Flights Nationwide Due to 'Communication Issue'

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights that have not taken off yet in what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is describing as a "communication issue."

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“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the advisory stated.

BREAKING: FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all departing flights due to ongoing frequency outages https://t.co/lrlhdNnutv — BNO News (@BNONews) November 13, 2026

“Attention all airfare operations, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the notice added.

“Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” it continued.

The Washington Examiner reported that it may be the result of a "frequency outage."

A second FAA employee that I just spoke with on the phone said this is impacting centers, which are air traffic control facilities that specifically monitor flights once they are in the air, all the way up to the highest altitude that they will go. So what they’re doing right now is rerouting those planes in the air to the next closest operating center that has not been impacted. — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) November 13, 2026

JUST IN: No planes are allowed to take off in or to the entire United States right now. There is a nationwide ground stop for safety reasons, per the FAA. https://t.co/C4Zup0sjyQ — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 13, 2026

Duffy said that there is an investigation underway.

"The [FAA] issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," Duffy said. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

Few additional details are known at this time, and nationwide ground stops were issued in the midst of the September 11 terror attacks, as well as a massive technical issue in 2023, according to CNBC at the time.

This story is still developing.

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