Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is determined to regain the United States’ measles elimination status — a designation the U.S. has maintained since the year 2000, but just lost this week, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

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When a single strain of measles remains in circulation for more than 12 months, a country loses its measles elimination status. The illness is extremely contagious and is characterized by fever, cough, and a blotchy red rash, among other symptoms.

In a Tuesday X post, Kennedy Jr. said in part: “We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.”

The HHS secretary laid the blame for the increase in measles cases on COVID-era disruptions to childhood vaccine schedules.

In addition to increased funding and interstate cooperation, Kennedy Jr. said: “We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications.”

We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles. Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan. Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control. CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment. We will support Americans who become ill, regardless of vaccination status, and for the first time equip health care providers with guidance to diagnose and treat measles and its complications. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 17, 2026

As Townhall reported, measles cases have exploded in 2026 — there have been just over 5,400 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 43 outbreaks, according to the CDC. That’s more than double the cases from 2025. And as The Guardian notes, this year’s outbreak has been the worst since 1991.

11 percent of cases this year have led to hospitalizations, and there have been six recorded deaths (though there may be as many as 10 as data continues to be reconciled).

In the aftermath of the COVID misinformation era in which the American public was told numerous lies about the safety and efficacy of the MMR vaccines, some have lost trust in vaccines altogether.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) survey, 82 percent of Americans view the MMR and polio vaccines as likely safe of children. Among those in the MAHA movement (Make America Healthy Again), that number drops to 76 percent.

As for if the benefits of MMR outweigh the risks, 82 percent of Americans say they do, while just 69 percent of MAHA parents agree.

As KFF notes, in order to keep measles at bay, a vaccination rate of about 95 percent of the population is necessary — and 39 states have recently fallen short of that.

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