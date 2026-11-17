A week ago, Democrats in Wisconsin — fresh off an election win that gave them total control of the state's government — began signaling that one of governor-elect David Crowley's major campaign promises was in trouble. Crowley promised a massive expansion of the state's Medicaid program, BadgerCare, with the goal of turning it into a public option for Wisconsinites.

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Democrats pointed to Medicaid restrictions imposed under President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill as the cause, as it eliminated federal financial incentives for expanding Medicaid. Wisconsin was one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid eligibility to adults who make up to 138 percent of the poverty level. That's roughly $45,540 for a family of four.

Now, Crowley has walked back that campaign promise, saying it's "no longer viable" to expand Medicaid in the state

Wisconsin Gov.-elect David Crowley Walks Back Campaign Promise on Medicaid Expansion, Calling It “No Longer Viable” pic.twitter.com/vSZRfcvCTm — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 17, 2026

Here's more from Politico:

The newly elected Democratic governors in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Wisconsin — who all campaigned on calls to expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act — will have to grapple with new Trump administration policies that make expansion more costly and logistically difficult. And while the midterms’ blue wave broke the GOP’s legislative supermajority in Kansas, gave Democrats a trifecta in Wisconsin and flipped the state Houses in Georgia and Texas, the GOP retained control of the state Senate in Georgia and Texas, as well as a majority in both chambers in Kansas. Expanding Medicaid could give those states access to billions of dollars, as the federal government covers 90 percent of the program’s cost — an enticement that has convinced 40 states and Washington to expand through the ACA since the program launched in 2014. Expansion would also significantly reduce the amount states must spend to cover emergency care for the uninsured.





Wisconsin Republicans, who controlled the state legislature for more than a decade, blocked repeated attempts by Gov. Tony Evers to expand the program between 2019 and 2025. Crowley now said the path to Medicaid expansion is "no longer viable" as federal changes meant "dollars that were on the table are no longer there."

Democrats believe their election wins were a mandate to expand Medicaid, but that's not true, said conservative groups. The Texas Public Policy Foundation says Republicans haven't indicated a change on Medicaid expansion after the midterms.

There are a lot of angry lefties in Wisconsin today.

Well he did hide millions in money he lost before the election. So this makes sense. https://t.co/osO6kPah1y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 17, 2026

Yes, it does.

Maybe this will age terribly, but I predict his approval rating is not gonna be very high a year from now.



One of the reasons Tony Evers approval rating wasn’t bad was because the legislature was republican controlled and put a check on him.



Usually governors that have the… https://t.co/fIJQoFWvo9 — Midwestern Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MWpatriot01) November 17, 2026

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There will be no checks on the Democrats' radical agenda. They'll own all the pain they inflict on Wisconsin voters.

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