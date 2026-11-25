Turns out a simple rebrand may have worked, at least somewhat.

President Trump said Tuesday that he plans to meet with Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss his proposed "Trumpcare," a Trump-themed rebrand of Medicare for All. While the president stopped short of endorsing the program, he called El-Sayed a "smart guy" who "did a good job" and suggested the two might be able to meet in the middle on a plan for American healthcare, though it's unclear what exactly that would entail.

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🚨 NOW: President Trump announces he'll MEET with Sen.-elect Abdul El Sayed (D-MI) on his golden "TRUMP CARE" proposal, calls Abdul a SMART GUY and says he and Democrats could do "great things together" — New York Post "He's a smart guy. He did a good job. He actually did a very good job." "I know I'll be meeting with him. Maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go." "I'm just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they're going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together." "Obamacare hasn't worked, and I'd love to get great health care for the people of our country." Trump said "MIDDLE," NOT Medicare For All. Abdul's "Medicare for All" plan is single-payer, and the CBO estimated it would DOUBLE federal health subsidies to several trillion within 4 years Trump is holding the VETO pen! Use it as much as possible to block their insanity! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

“He’s a smart guy,” Trump said of El-Sayed's 'Trumpcare' in an interview with the New York Post. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.”

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” he added. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

The president went on to suggest that there is great potential for his administration and a Democratic Congress to "do a lot of great things together."

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate," Trump said. "I will, and we can do healthcare. We can do a lot of great things together.”

This comes just weeks after El-Sayed mockingly suggested that he wouldn't mind renaming Medicare for All "Trumpcare" if it meant getting the president to pass it. He pushed the idea consistently, at one point posting images of gold insurance cards for "Trumpcare," another swipe at Trump. But the president promptly reposted the images on Truth Social.

There is no indication that a Trump-themed Medicare for All will be passed in the future, but El-Sayed's gambit appears to have worked in at least one respect: it got the president to sit down with him.

Costs, however, keep rising, and the programs that promised cheaper healthcare are the primary reason why. Unless those programs are repealed or competition is allowed to bring prices down, little is likely to change. Another program would only deepen a national debt already above $40 trillion, and the healthcare costs for the average American would only increase in the meantime.

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