In February 2023, 17-year-old Janae Edmondson and her family were in St. Louis, Missouri, for a volleyball tournament. After one of her games, the family went out to dinner in the city. Shortly after they left the restaurant, Janae was struck by a car driven by career criminal Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect who was out on bond. Riley sped through an intersection, hit an occupied car, and then hit and pinned Janae between his vehicle and a parked car.

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Janae's father, a U.S. Army veteran, used bystanders' belts to craft tourniquets to his daughter's legs, and Janae was taken to the hospital. Doctors credit her father's quick thinking with saving her life, but both of Janae's legs were amputated. Her pelvis was also shattered, and she suffered internal injuries. By April 2024, the girl — once an athlete — had undergone 30 surgeries. The family sued St. Louis and Riley.

Riley was later sentenced to 19 years behind bars.

But Riley never should have been free. At the time of the crash, he was awaiting trial on felony robbery charges and had repeatedly violated GPS-monitored house arrest conditions while out on bond. And the accident that took Janae Edmondson's legs led to a movement to oust St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner, who turned Riley loose on the community. Gardner eventually resigned over the case, but not before she claimed the effort was "politically and racially motivated" by Republicans.

Gardner resigned when legislative efforts would have let Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor for violent crimes, which would have removed most of Gardner's job duties.

But that wasn't the end. The Missouri Supreme Court just moved to disbar Gardner, and the ruling was 7-0.

Just in: Former St. Louis MO Prosecutor Kim Gardner was just disbarred 7-0 by the MO Supreme Court. https://t.co/L8viRJdCEz



It's about time. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) November 24, 2026

According to First Alert 4, Gardner was accused of violating rules of professional conduct by using $5,000 in public money to reimburse herself for personal legal expenses. In the court's decision, Judge Mary R. Russell wrote, "Although Gardner’s rule violations alone do not automatically warrant disbarment, the combination of her misappropriation of public funds and misrepresentations to this Court, along with her status as a public official and her disciplinary history, clearly warrant her disbarment."

This is the most significant move made to improve the overall integrity of the legal profession made this century. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 25, 2026

We need more of this.

And she's one of many.

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She stole $5,000 of public money for ‘personal legal expenses’ and then lied about it to the court. This was a state official. This is usually how you get disbarred.



Compare this to the lawfare against people like John Eastman, disbarred for giving advice in an unclear area. https://t.co/CsEllxkGIU — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 24, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

She chopped a high school girls legs off. She deserves far worse. But this is a start.



Democrats are just evil people who support criminals over victims. https://t.co/cnM4hsu1UT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 25, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise.

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