With the Democrats taking control of Congress in January and a push from them — and some Republicans — to shove amnesty down our throats again, it's a good time to remember that Democrats once bashed Republicans for not going after employers who hired illegal aliens. This includes Barack Obama during his time as a senator and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Advertisement

2006. Senator Obama slams the Bush Administration for not doing more workplace raids to catch and deport illegal immigrants.



Fast forward just 20 years and look at where we are. People openly complaining about not being able to employ illegals. pic.twitter.com/aw24Pxm0aM https://t.co/ZnmjOrFjcb — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 22, 2026

"One of the central components of immigration reform is enforcement. And this bill contains a number of important provisions to beef up border security," Sen. Obama said. "But that's not enough. Real enforcement also means drying up the pool of jobs that encourages illegal immigration. And that can only happen if employers don't hire illegal workers."

"Unfortunately, our current employer enforcement system does little to nothing to deter illegal immigrants from finding work," he continued. "Just a few statistics: overall, the number of workplace arrests of illegal immigrants fell from 17,552 in 1997 to 451 in 2002. Even as illegal immigration grew during that time."

The year before that, Nancy Pelosi was saying something similar.

2005. Nancy Pelosi slams the Bush Administration for not doing more workplace raids and for not sanctioning more employers in the fight against illegal immigration.



Pelosi wanted more raids and more deportations. Fun times. pic.twitter.com/dBQZ3KUhIq — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

"Democrats support also enforcing laws, current laws, against those who came here illegally and those who hire illegal immigrants. Yet, the Bush administration has refused to do just this," Pelosi said.

"Imagine that for all this talk about illegal immigration to the United States and going after those workers who are working illegally, and we should," she continued, "but we also must have employer sanctions. Where are these people working? Why are we not enforcing the law against employers who hire illegal, undocumented people here? The Bush administration has prosecuted only three employer sanction cases in the last fiscal year. Only three cases. When, yes, when are we going to take this issue seriously?"

The video then cuts to other remarks.

"Mr. Speaker, we all know what we must do," Pelosi said. "Democrats have long called for strong border security, effective law enforcement, and for comprehensive immigration reform. In all that we must do as elected officials, we have the responsibility to make the American people safer and to make America stronger."

This Democrat Party would rule forever. But this isn't the current Democrat Party, and we have to wonder how much of this was just Bush-bashing as opposed to Democrat policy.

Advertisement

How about that!!! This was before they lost in 2016 and realized they needed the illegals to win. https://t.co/20OGc8pHYM — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) November 23, 2026

That could be an accurate reading of the shift.

What Democrats have been campaigning for, for 30+ years is all of a sudden considered bad because Trump https://t.co/snzgOlvLwH — aka (@akafaceUS) November 23, 2026

The complete 180° that Democrats have done on the issue is, in a word, insane. But it's also led to deadly consequences for Americans and long-lasting economic impact.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.