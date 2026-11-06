Here's What a Review of 50 Midterm Polls Reveals About Why Republicans Lost on Tuesday

Republicans have spent the days since Tuesday scrambling to explain how things went so wrong as a blue tsunami swept across the country. A fuller picture will emerge as more data become available. For now, exit polls offer the best look at what voters said mattered most to them.

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Many conservatives have been quick to blame the Iran war, rather than the economy, as the primary reason behind Tuesday’s loss. It was the betrayal of the promise of “no new wars,” they say, or a rejection of neoconservatism. That explanation is especially convenient because it shifts the blame away from MAGA’s economic record. But if we’re going to be candid about where the midterms went wrong, it’s worth actually examining the evidence, not forcing it to fit our priors.

According to analysis by Rational Ground, which compiled and indexed roughly 50 polls and surveys on the midterms, not one showed the Iran war as voters’ number-one issue.

We compiled and indexed about 50 polls and surveys on the midterms, from national polling averages to state-level exit polls. Not one of them showed Iran as voters' number one issue. It was in the mix for sure. Here's how it stacked up: https://t.co/dIGeW5LRGr — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 5, 2026

The SSRS Voter Poll produced one of the strongest-looking numbers for those blaming the Iran war: 74 percent of voters said it was a crucial or major factor in their vote. What’s conveniently left out is that it ranked third out of five, behind corruption and the cost of living. In the same poll, when voters were asked about the single most important issue facing the country, foreign policy ranked fifth out of six at just four percent. The economy led at 39 percent, followed by democracy at 33 percent, immigration at 14 percent, and healthcare at eight percent. When asked specifically which issues were “crucial,” 34 percent chose the war, behind government corruption at 55 percent, the cost of living at 49 percent, and immigration enforcement at 36 percent.

Another popular, yet unsupported claim making the rounds is that the Iran war, in particular, drove Republican voters to abandon the party. But these exit polls don’t establish that.

According to the compilation, about one in five Republican House voters called the war crucial, compared with 45 percent of Democratic House voters. Even among Democrat voters, corruption and the cost of living ranked higher. Meanwhile, 63 percent of voters said military action against Iran was the wrong decision, and those voters backed Democrats 83-15. But economic dissatisfaction as usual was a higher priority concern: 75 percent rated the economy negatively, while 66 percent said Trump’s policies had worsened it and the same share said tariffs had hurt it. CNN’s analysis also found that only about a quarter of participating 2024 Trump voters said military action against Iran was the wrong decision.

The broader vote totals also complicate that explanation. Republican candidates received roughly as many votes as in the previous midterms, while Democrats gained an astounding 20 million additional votes. And no, that was not because of illegal immigration.

Republican votes stayed the same. Democrats materialized 20 million new votes. https://t.co/tfPjqmh6uf — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 5, 2026

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Even further, across the 14 state exit polls reviewed in the compilation, only 30 to 39 percent called the war crucial. It always ranked third or fourth, including ties, and always behind corruption and the cost of living. The war was a factor, but these findings don’t support the claim that it was the primary one.

Republicans need to be candid about Tuesday’s failure, and the polling points toward the cost of living. It turns out people don’t like higher prices, and they don’t necessarily want trade wars with allies for the sake of sticking it to the Canadians or the Europeans. Yet the claim that the Iran war explains the defeat is repeated over and over again. As I’ve said before, it’s an awfully convenient explanation, one that absolves Republicans of having to reconsider their economic policies.

If the Iran war itself were voters’ primary concern, it would have ranked higher on these lists. It didn’t. Blaming the war instead of confronting voters’ economic dissatisfaction is not an honest reckoning with Tuesday’s defeat. It’s an excuse to avoid one.

In 2024, President Trump was elected to fix the American economy after years of runaway inflation under President Joe Biden. His promise of “no new wars” may have been the primary draw for certain conservative podcasters, but it was not the primary draw for the American electorate. Nor was the slew of 80-20 cultural issues on which Trump landed on the right side.

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First and foremost, it was the economy. Americans are not satisfied with the president’s performance, and Tuesday’s results reflect that dissatisfaction.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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