What Voters See in the Parties

The November midterm vote will be shaped less by party slogans than by the judgments voters make about their daily lives: whether prices feel manageable, whether their communities feel safe, and whether Washington is listening. Neither party can assume that frustration with its opponent automatically amounts to trust in itself.

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The economy is the clearest test. Recent national surveys show that 84 percent of registered voters consider it very important to their vote. That includes 88 percent of voters supporting Democratic House candidates and 82 percent supporting Republicans. Democrats hold an 8-point advantage in the national House preference question, 44 percent to 36 percent. Those figures describe the national mood, not the likely outcome in every district.

For Democrats, this creates an opening. Voters anxious about prices, healthcare and the direction of the country may be receptive to a party promising relief and oversight. Democratic-leaning voters are more likely than Republican-leaning voters to say healthcare, education and the future of democracy are very important to their vote. Voters also express greater trust in Democrats to address healthcare costs and the cost of living.

But an opening is not a governing mandate. Democrats still have to show how their proposals would lower household costs and improve people's lives. They also face questions about whether the party can offer a clear, unified message and address voters' concerns about immigration and public safety. A strong national preference can help, but it will not resolve every local contest or persuade voters who remain uncertain about the party's priorities.

Republicans have their own strengths. Immigration, crime and the size of the federal government rank more highly among Republican-leaning voters than among Democratic-leaning voters. Seventy-two percent of Republican candidate supporters say immigration is very important to their vote, compared with 53 percent of Democratic supporters. Republicans also place greater emphasis on violent crime and the scope of government. Those issues could help Republican candidates who make a persuasive case that they will enforce the law and restrain federal power.

The challenge for Republicans is that voters judge the party in power by results. Recent national polling found that 78 percent of Americans blamed President Donald Trump's policies, at least in part, for rising prices that were outpacing earnings. Even among Republicans, 57 percent said living costs were rising faster than their paychecks. That does not mean every voter will blame the president or vote against the Republican candidate. It does mean promises about affordability will be measured against what families are paying now.

The president will also loom over the congressional races. Nearly two-thirds of voters say Trump is a factor in their vote, and more describe their choice as a vote against him than a vote for him. That may energize Democrat voters, but it also gives Republican candidates a reason to remind their supporters that control of Congress affects taxes, spending, oversight and the direction of federal policy.

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Turnout may decide whether these advantages translate into seats. Democratic supporters are more likely than Republican supporters to say the outcome matters greatly and that they are extremely motivated to vote. That enthusiasm could help Democrats. But midterms regularly bring uneven turnout, and national surveys cannot tell us which voters will show up in each state and district. Republicans may also benefit from strong support among voters who remain firmly aligned with the party and its priorities.

The country's sharp disagreements are real, but voters do not always sort themselves neatly by party. Many care about both border security and fair treatment under the law, both safe neighborhoods and civil liberties, both lower taxes and reliable public services. Candidates who recognize those concerns may have an advantage over those who rely on caricatures of the other side.

The most important question is not which party has the more effective slogan. It is which candidates can explain their choices, address the costs families face, and show that they are prepared to govern. Voters may use November to reward one party, restrain the other or send a more complicated message across different races.

The surveys offer a snapshot, not a verdict. Between now and Election Day, voters will decide whether they see Democrats as a credible alternative and whether they believe Republicans have earned another term of control. Their decision will reflect not only what each party promises but what voters believe each party has done and what it is likely to do next.

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Armstrong Williams is manager/sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast owner of the year.

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