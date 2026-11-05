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Los Angeles Has a New Socialist Mayor

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 05, 2026 10:00 AM
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Los Angeles Has a New Socialist Mayor
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

You might not have thought Los Angeles could get any worse, but boy, do Californians have a way of surprising the rest of the country. 

Democratic socialist and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, herself a progressive Democrat, in the city’s mayoral race. Raman had polled only slightly ahead early on, but she is projected to win with 77 percent of the vote counted, leading Bass 51.7 percent to 48.3 percent. The two are separated by roughly 25,000 votes out of about 800,000 counted as of Wednesday night.

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This is a shocking turnaround for a candidate who initially appeared to have been knocked out of the June primary, when Republican Spencer Pratt took an early lead before ultimately finishing behind both Raman and Bass.

The Republican has not yet responded to Raman’s victory, though he can be expected to.

Her win comes amid a broader socialist sweep that has gone underreported beneath the blue tsunami that rocked the country on Tuesday. The movement’s electoral gains were evident well before Election Day. Not only will a DSA-backed mayor lead Los Angeles, but six Mamdani allies were all but guaranteed to win their congressional races: Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander in New York; Melat Kiros in Colorado; Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania; and Donavan McKinney in Michigan. 

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Each is either endorsed by or formally a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Their victories double the number of DSA-backed representatives in Congress, and that expansion was poised to happen regardless of how Republicans performed on Tuesday. 

Although I would prefer not to be the bearer of bad news, the overwhelming Democratic victory should signal that their presence is only going to grow across the country. Over the next two years, we will see what they have planned for the Democrat Party writ large.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LOS ANGELES | SOCIALISM
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