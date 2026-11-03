Xavier Becerra Just Humiliated Karen Bass and He Did It Standing Right Beside Her

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is running for reelection against DSA-backed City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, just got the cold shoulder from California’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Xavier Becerra, who refused to endorse her while standing right beside her.

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Did Becerra just put Karen Bass in the friend zone? 🤣 LA, I'm your only hope. VOTE! — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 3, 2026

"Why should voters in Los Angeles vote for Mayor Karen Bass?" Becerra was asked as he stood shoulder to shoulder with the Los Angeles mayor.

"Well, I hope people just go out and vote," Becerra replied. "That's the most important thing."

"But again, the mayor is standing with you," the reporter pressed. "The mayor is standing with you right now. Why should Angelinos vote for the mayor? She is standing here with you, not Nithya Raman."

"This is a unified forum. Karen Bass and I go way, way back. We have known each other for a long, long time. And we serve together in Congress. You know, politics is one thing. Friendships are another thing," the California Democrat said. "And I hope that folks recognize that you can have friendships that far exceed whatever goes on in politics."

While brutal for Bass in her reelection campaign, the moment should also give California voters reason to question where Becerra stands politically. Two possible explanations stand out: Either he genuinely has no preference, or even Mayor Bass is not progressive enough for him, and he favors her more extreme, DSA-backed opponent.

Becerra has expressed support for a wealth tax, though not Proposition 40, a mileage tax without a corresponding reduction in the state’s gas tax, and even free electricity across the state. Given those positions, the more likely explanation is that his sympathies lie with the more progressive candidate, Nithya Raman, even if he is unwilling to say so publicly.

Becerra currently leads the state’s gubernatorial race, though Republican Steve Hilton has put up an impressive fight and has not lost hope. Meanwhile, Raman and Bass remain neck and neck in Los Angeles.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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