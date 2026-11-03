The DSA Is Poised for a Major Election Night

Control of Congress remains uncertain as Americans head to the polls today. Republicans face discouraging numbers, but turnout, not the polls, will determine who holds power for the next two years. What is certain, however, is that the Democratic Socialists of America will emerge with a stronger foothold. From congressional contests to mayoral races, DSA-backed candidates are positioned to expand socialism's reach and influence across the country.

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Already, "The Squad" gives the party’s left wing a foothold in Congress. Its founding members, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, have been joined by newer members, including Reps. Greg Casar of Texas, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, and Delia Ramirez of Illinois.

Today’s elections are all but guaranteed to about double that bloc.

The expected additions include Mamdani allies Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Brad Lander, all of New York, whose victories over establishment Democrats helped fuel the socialist sweep of congressional primaries just months ago. They are expected to be joined by Melat Kiros in Colorado, Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania, and Donavan McKinney in Michigan, with all six practically guaranteed to win their races tonight. Each is either endorsed by or formally a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Several other DSA candidates are also running, although in genuinely competitive races against establishment Democrats, including Mai Vang and Angela Gonzales-Torres in California and William Lawrence in Michigan. The Senate could also gain DSA-backed members, though both races remain highly competitive. Abdul El-Sayed is currently favored in most polling in Michigan, while Angie Nixon is running a surprisingly competitive race in solidly Republican Florida.

And the DSA’s takeover doesn’t end there.

Janeese Lewis George is expected to win Washington, D.C.’s mayoral race comfortably, replacing Muriel Bowser. In Los Angeles, DSA-backed City Council member Nithya Raman is running neck and neck with an already progressive mayor, Karen Bass. And in Providence, Rhode Island, DSA-backed candidate David Morales defeated the incumbent mayor in the primary and now faces a long-shot Republican challenger.

And these candidates don’t even comprise the full list of DSA-aligned and DSA-backed candidates running across the country. While it remains unclear who will emerge victorious tonight, Democrats or Republicans, the DSA is one guaranteed winner, expanding its beachhead for socialism in Congress and in local government across the country.

That is the real threat: not just that Republicans might lose, but that establishment Democrats are being replaced by a group far more nefarious and far more dangerous. After today, Republicans must keep the DSA in focus heading into 2028. Its insurgency within the Democrat Party will only grow as more Americans embrace promises of free stuff, and become increasingly willing to surrender their economic and political freedom to get it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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