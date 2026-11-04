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Democrats Flip Another Governor's Seat As Joe Lombardo Falls in Nevada

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 04, 2026 10:55 AM
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Democrats Flip Another Governor's Seat As Joe Lombardo Falls in Nevada
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Nevada’s governor’s race has been called as of Wednesday morning, delivering another disappointment for Republicans this midterm election season: Democrat Aaron Ford has defeated Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo.

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With 87 percent of the vote counted, Ford holds 51.7 percent to Lombardo’s 44.1 percent, a commanding lead of roughly 70,000 votes. 

Polls from Emerson College and Noble Predictive Insights suggested a far tighter contest, with both showing Ford ahead by just two percentage points at one stage. Noble Predictive Insights’ final poll put the candidates in a dead heat at 47 percent each.

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Decision Desk HQ originally predicted that the Republican incumbent held the advantage, but amid last night’s blue wave, that prediction quickly shifted in the Democrat’s favor, as it has in races across the country.

Ford is a former public school math teacher and currently serves as the state’s attorney general.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AARON FORD | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOE LOMBARDO | NEVADA
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