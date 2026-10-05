‘Tire Thief’ Democrat Aaron Ford Wants Isn't Shy About His Love for Avoiding Consequences

Democrat Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who has mounted a bid to be the state’s governor, is out with a new message for prospective voters: when it comes to breaking the rules, apparently the rules are for everyone else.

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In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ford openly discussed his lengthy history with the law, including an arrest for public intoxication which he blames on police, warrants out of Texas due to his refusal to appear in court, and a theft charge because he chose to resolve a dispute with a company through stealing rather than through the courts.

In a bizarre move with one month until Election Day, Nevada Dem Aaron Ford detailed to the Breakfast Club his extensive criminal history and touted his decision to dodge court dates. He then admitted to listeners that, while he is a tire thief, he only took one. https://t.co/HZTSaPeb4C — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) October 5, 2026

He then wanted to clarify that he was only guilty of stealing a single tire, rather than multiple tires.

Ford later joked that he proudly describes himself as a “tire thief” to the show’s host.

Later, he revealed that he proudly identifies as a "tire thief." https://t.co/wjsxToyeWH — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) October 5, 2026

This isn’t the first time that Ford has flaunted the rules or consequences for his actions. In August, Ford was forced to take down ads that falsely claimed that he had received endorsements from law enforcement groups. He has also been credibly accused of sponsoring the commutation of a sentence for a man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman, but refuses to admit to it.

Ford is also under investigation for spending over a year on luxurious trips to tourist destinations like Martha’s Vineyard and Secrets Puerto Los Cabos, all of which were paid for with taxpayer funds that totaled over $400,000.

Further, a whistleblower reportedly told the Republican Attorneys General Association that Ford once used his political office to influence a domestic violence investigation involving Ford’s son. The evidence that would have confirmed or denied the allegation has been sealed by the Nevada Supreme Court due to the case’s involvement of a minor.

“What the hell is Aaron Ford smoking? Ford is just another corrupt, crooked politician who thinks consequences are for other people, and who supports criminals over Nevadans,” RNC Spokesman Nick Poche told Townhall.

Ford will attempt to unseat Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo in Nevada’s gubernatorial race in just 29 days.

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