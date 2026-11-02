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Here's a Look at the Final Polls Before Election Day

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 02, 2026 9:00 PM
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Here's a Look at the Final Polls Before Election Day
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Election Day voting is now underway in some U.S. territories, so let’s take a look at some of the final polls heading into the consequential midterms.

Emerson has Republican Senate candidate Jon Husted slightly ahead of Democrat Sherrod Brown, with a 2.5-point gap between the two. In 2024, President Donald Trump won the state by 11 points and over half a million votes.

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Moving to Maine, Emerson places Republican incumbent Susan Collins ahead of the Democrat Party’s handpicked candidate of Troy Jackson by two points. In 2020, Collins was re-elected to her fifth term by more than eight points.

In Texas, Emerson places Democrat candidate James Talarico ahead of Republican Ken Paxton by approximately 1.5 points. In 2024, Ted Cruz retained his seat by nearly nine points and Trump won the state overall by nearly 14 points.

In Michigan, Emerson has given Democratic Socialist Abdul El-Sayed a huge lead in his bid against Republican Mike Rogers, with a six-point advantage. This seat is the most likely for Republicans to flip if they deliver strong turnout.

In Trafalgar, the South Carolina Senate race looks razor-thin, as the GOP’s Darline Graham holds a two-point advantage over Democrat Annie Andrews. Graham took the seat after the death of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

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Finally, InsiderAdvantage claims that the Alaska Senate race is neck and neck between Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. Peltola has been rocked in recent days by confirmation that her campaign and national Democrats colluded to recruit a decoy candidate by the name of Dan Sullivan in hopes of hurting the GOP’s electoral chances.

Voting is already underway in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Polls in the Continental United States and Hawaii will open in just hours.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | POLLING | SENATE
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