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Democrats Flip Another House Seat As Randy Villegas Defeats Republican Incumbent David Valadao in CA

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 04, 2026 9:45 AM
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Democrats Flip Another House Seat As Randy Villegas Defeats Republican Incumbent David Valadao in CA
Photo via Villegas For Congress

Continuing Tuesday night’s disappointing pattern, Democrat Randy Villegas has defeated Republican incumbent David Valadao in California’s 22nd Congressional District. 

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Yes, this is California, but believe it or not, this race was supposed to be competitive, even after the district’s boundaries were redrawn as part of the state’s redistricting effort earlier this year. Polling generally showed the Democrat with a narrow lead, though some surveys suggested a much wider gap. Valadao, however, had a history of fending off strong Democrat challengers. 

On Tuesday night, that luck finally ran out, as Democrats flipped yet another Republican-held seat.

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With just 60 percent of the vote counted, Villegas holds a commanding lead, taking 66 percent to his Republican opponent’s 33 percent, twice as many votes and a margin of 33 percentage points.

While Villegas has denied being a socialist, he has done little more than reject the label.

The Democrat candidate was proudly endorsed by progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, and his platform is indistinguishable from that of a member of the progressive wing of Congress or any DSA-backed candidate across the country. He supports Medicare for All, universal childcare, and a path to citizenship for illegal aliens. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REDISTRICTING
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