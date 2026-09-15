Randy Villegas Just Made His Socialist Ties Impossible to Ignore

Randy Villegas, the Democrat running against Republican Rep. David Valadao in California’s 22nd District, is not exactly hiding his embrace of socialism.

While other Democrats have tried to put distance between themselves and the Democratic Socialists of America, Villegas has gone in the opposite direction. His newly listed Lawrence Villegas Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee with Michigan congressional candidate William Lawrence, cements those ties. Lawrence openly identifies as a socialist, founded a local DSA chapter and has made clear that he is not interested in anything short of progressive reform. On his podcast, he said his goal is “winning full socialism in the United States” and “redistribut[ing] all the land and all the money.”

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And that is only the beginning. Lawrence has endorsed defunding police, and has remained involved with groups that support candidates pushing the same agenda. He has also called for abolishing ICE, which Villegas has proudly defended as well.

California Democrat Randy Villegas brags about helping criminal illegal aliens evade ICE and wants to grant them mass amnesty:



"We need to make sure we have an immigration system that actually allows our neighbors...a path to residency, the path to citizenship..." pic.twitter.com/VDasCqH9bE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2026

That is the candidate Villegas chose to join forces with when it came time to raising money.

More Will Lawrence news this AM: He and fellow progressive swing-district Democrat Randy Villegas are launching a joint fundraising committee, per FEC filing https://t.co/Vy3q4WtPc6 pic.twitter.com/B4VVNwKim9 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 15, 2026

“Bernie Sanders's understudy Randy Villegas is cementing his socialist with a fundraising letterhead," NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said. "His partnership with William Lawrence is a collection plate for the same rotten ideology that punishes hard work, bleeds taxpayers dry, and sticks Central Valley voters with the bill for their socialist fantasies.”

"These two far-left lunatics are perfect together: they both hate America, want to defund the police, support open borders, and belong in an insane asylum,” RNC spokesman Nick Poche, added.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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