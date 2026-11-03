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Border Czar Tom Homan Just Delivered a Midterm Warning Every Voter Should Hear

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 03, 2026 10:00 AM
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Border Czar Tom Homan Just Delivered a Midterm Warning Every Voter Should Hear
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Border czar Tom Homan has a message for Americans ahead of the midterms. 

On Monday, the immigration hawk sought to remind Americans what’s at stake if Democrats manage to retake Congress: more Angel Moms and Dads, more illegal aliens released onto the streets of the United States, and the undoing of the Trump Administration’s work to make the southern border what he described as the most secure in our nation’s history. 

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He added that a Democratic-controlled Congress, particularly the Senate, would be bad news because of its role in judicial confirmations. Homan reminded voters that, according to him, more than 85,000 illegal aliens had been released back onto the streets because of progressive judges. 

If this is something you care about, this is yet another reason to vote red.

"I hope people don't forget the thousands of Angel moms and dads who buried their children because they were killed by an illegal alien who reached my jail," the Border Czar said on Fox News, Monday. "I hope they remember the images during the Biden administration, up to 12,000 illegal aliens coming to that border. What they need to know, under President Trump's leadership, we have the most secure border in the history of the nation."

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"Not a single, not one illegal alien has been released from the border in almost 18 months, compared to the 12,000 a day under Biden. ICE, record number, since President Trump's been in office, ICE has had over 1.3 million arrests. There's 2.3 million less illegal aliens in the country because of President Trump. ICE is breaking records every month on arrests and deportations. There's a negative net migration for the first time in 50 years under President Trump. All of this can be undone."

Homan went on to warn that a Democratic-controlled Congress would mean a weaker justice system that would facilitate the release of dangerous illegal aliens back onto the streets, a major campaign issue that propelled President Trump to victory in 2024.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANGEL FAMILIES | BORDER SECURITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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