Border Czar Tom Homan Just Delivered a Midterm Warning Every Voter Should Hear

Border czar Tom Homan has a message for Americans ahead of the midterms.

On Monday, the immigration hawk sought to remind Americans what’s at stake if Democrats manage to retake Congress: more Angel Moms and Dads, more illegal aliens released onto the streets of the United States, and the undoing of the Trump Administration’s work to make the southern border what he described as the most secure in our nation’s history.

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He added that a Democratic-controlled Congress, particularly the Senate, would be bad news because of its role in judicial confirmations. Homan reminded voters that, according to him, more than 85,000 illegal aliens had been released back onto the streets because of progressive judges.

If this is something you care about, this is yet another reason to vote red.

🚨 BREAKING: Border Czar Tom Homan just dropped his final midterm message and it's PURE TRUTH "I hope people don't forget the thousands of angel moms and dad who BURIED their children because they were killed by an illegal alien!" 💔 "I hope they remember the images during the Biden administration...not a single, not ONE illegal alien has been released from the border in almost 18 months compared to the 12,000 a day under Biden!" This is the ballgame. Democrats take power, they're one step closer to putting us into BIDEN'S BORDER ON STEROIDS — paired with packing SCOTUS and trampling our institutions so we can't vote our way out VOTE. RED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2026

"I hope people don't forget the thousands of Angel moms and dads who buried their children because they were killed by an illegal alien who reached my jail," the Border Czar said on Fox News, Monday. "I hope they remember the images during the Biden administration, up to 12,000 illegal aliens coming to that border. What they need to know, under President Trump's leadership, we have the most secure border in the history of the nation."

"Not a single, not one illegal alien has been released from the border in almost 18 months, compared to the 12,000 a day under Biden. ICE, record number, since President Trump's been in office, ICE has had over 1.3 million arrests. There's 2.3 million less illegal aliens in the country because of President Trump. ICE is breaking records every month on arrests and deportations. There's a negative net migration for the first time in 50 years under President Trump. All of this can be undone."

Homan went on to warn that a Democratic-controlled Congress would mean a weaker justice system that would facilitate the release of dangerous illegal aliens back onto the streets, a major campaign issue that propelled President Trump to victory in 2024.

🚨 NOW: Tom Homan is RAGING about what will happen if Democrats win and every American needs to hear it "We got over 85,000 cases where we had to release an illegal on the street because a radical judge. WHO PUTS THE RADICAL JUDGES IN POSITION?! CONGRESS. So if you want RADICAL JUDGES than go ahead an vote Democrat!" "If you want a strong border, you want strong immigration, you've got one choice, and that's the Republican Party." 🇺🇸 Dems won't stop at regular federal judges, they want the SUPREME COURT to be stacked with leftists too We can't ever come back if they accomplish this Voting red = shut border and common sense — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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