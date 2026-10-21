DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Convicted Rapist Arrested in Latest ICE Roundup As Deportation Push Continues

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 21, 2026 11:45 AM
Advertisement
Convicted Rapist Arrested in Latest ICE Roundup As Deportation Push Continues
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a convicted rapist and multiple illegal aliens convicted of assault and drug charges on Tuesday throughout the United States, Townhall has first learned. 

Advertisement

Salvadoran national Carlos Orozco-Rodriguez was arrested in New York after being previously convicted of rape.

Carlos Orozco-Rodriguez

Two Guatemalan nationals were taken into custody in California and Utah, respectively. Wilson Rene Ixpanel-Aguilar was convicted of “assault with a firearm” and Dennis Solares-Garcia has convictions ranging from assault to “escape from custody.”

Two Mexican nationals were also arrested on Tuesday with drug-related convictions. In Oklahoma, Bernabe Catalan-Rayo had a conviction regarding “possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.” Meanwhile, Francisco Salazar-Arriaga was convicted for “driving under the influence” with three counts, as well as “possession of a controlled substance” in Texas.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is arresting illegal aliens every single day, and at a historic pace. Yesterday, ICE arrested rapists, violent assailants, drug dealers, and other criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our communities in the first place,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. 

“Even while facing threats, doxing, and assaults, our officers and agents are making America safe again, and we will always stand up for them. We will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first.”

Recommended
Democratic Socialists Are Not Amused by Larry David's Latest Op-Ed. It's Not Hard to See Why Matt Vespa Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Townhall exclusively reported last week on Mullin overseeing deportation flights out of Arizona, which included several convicted criminals. There were just under 51,000 arrests made by ICE in August, as the Department of Homeland Security says that there have been 3 million illegal aliens that have exited the country since the start of Trump’s second term. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS | ARIZONA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Democratic Socialists Are Not Amused by Larry David's Latest Op-Ed. It's Not Hard to See Why

Democratic Socialists Are Not Amused by Larry David's Latest Op-Ed. It's Not Hard to See Why

Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN

Scott Jennings' Remarks About the French Riots Caused This Lib Guest to Blow Up on CNN

Matt Vespa
Why Did Peggy Flanagan Inflate Her Academic Record?

Why Did Peggy Flanagan Inflate Her Academic Record?

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos