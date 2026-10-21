Convicted Rapist Arrested in Latest ICE Roundup As Deportation Push Continues

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a convicted rapist and multiple illegal aliens convicted of assault and drug charges on Tuesday throughout the United States, Townhall has first learned.

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Salvadoran national Carlos Orozco-Rodriguez was arrested in New York after being previously convicted of rape.

Carlos Orozco-Rodriguez

Two Guatemalan nationals were taken into custody in California and Utah, respectively. Wilson Rene Ixpanel-Aguilar was convicted of “assault with a firearm” and Dennis Solares-Garcia has convictions ranging from assault to “escape from custody.”

Two Mexican nationals were also arrested on Tuesday with drug-related convictions. In Oklahoma, Bernabe Catalan-Rayo had a conviction regarding “possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.” Meanwhile, Francisco Salazar-Arriaga was convicted for “driving under the influence” with three counts, as well as “possession of a controlled substance” in Texas.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is arresting illegal aliens every single day, and at a historic pace. Yesterday, ICE arrested rapists, violent assailants, drug dealers, and other criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our communities in the first place,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“Even while facing threats, doxing, and assaults, our officers and agents are making America safe again, and we will always stand up for them. We will never apologize for putting the safety of the American people first.”

Townhall exclusively reported last week on Mullin overseeing deportation flights out of Arizona, which included several convicted criminals. There were just under 51,000 arrests made by ICE in August, as the Department of Homeland Security says that there have been 3 million illegal aliens that have exited the country since the start of Trump’s second term.

Yesterday morning in Arizona, the deportation planes were revved up to send illegal aliens HOME. We will not rest until every one of these criminal invaders has been removed from our homeland. God bless our @ICEgov law enforcement officers for making America safe again. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6hcUhwVDKz — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) October 17, 2026

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