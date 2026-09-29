Tom Homan Has a Message for the Migrant Caravan Making It's Way to the U.S. Southern Border

Under no circumstances will illegal aliens be allowed into the United States under the Trump administration, not now, not after the midterms, and not because a migrant caravan believes Congress may soon become a lot friendlier.

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Border czar Tom Homan delivered that warning Monday after video of a massive caravan moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border went viral over the weekend. Hundreds of migrants are reportedly headed north, apparently wagering that a Democratic congressional victory would constrain the administration, weaken American border enforcement, and reopen a border that politicians spent years refusing to secure. Homan’s response was blunt: Do not count on it.

Speaking with Fox News, he said the border will remain closed and the administration will enforce the law. Whatever political outcome the caravan is hoping for, the message from the White House is that it will not be permitted to turn an election into an invitation.

🚨 Homan to caravan: “Border remains CLOSED”@RealTomHoman: “They’ll be immediately turned around, or they’ll be arrested and prosecuted and deported.”



“Zero releases from the border under the Trump administration. President Trump promised that. He’s going to keep that… pic.twitter.com/ZvJc75lDCb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 28, 2026

"I can tell you they won't be released into the United States. We're at almost 17 months of not a single illegal alien being released to the border, and that's not going to change," the border czar said. "As the DHS statement says, they'll be immediately turned around, or they'll be arrested and prosecuted and deported, maybe deported to a third country, maybe not their home country, because if the countries, you know, are slow in receiving their nationals back, we'll send them to another country."

"We have many to choose from. So we're going to force the border. Border remains closed. And you're going to see, if they get to the border, nothing's going to change. Zero releases from the border under the Trump administration. President Trump promised that. He's going to keep that promise."

This comes as hundreds of migrants make their way toward the United States in a caravan that began in Honduras. The group reportedly includes migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Haiti. U.S. officials and law-enforcement agencies are monitoring the caravan’s movements and preparing to respond accordingly, before its members reach the border and test whether the administration intends to make good on its warning.

A migrant caravan numbering in the hundreds has crossed into Mexico and is moving north, with some travelers saying they hope to reach the United States.



DHS says Border Patrol is monitoring the group's movement with international partners and is warning migrants that anyone… pic.twitter.com/DRrDwyOZTf — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin echoed Homan’s message, saying both the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon are preparing to intervene.

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🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Markwayne Mullin announces DHS is surging to BLOCK the migrant caravan currently storming through Latin America toward the US — and the PENTAGON is also preparing to get involved



The Trump admin even has MEXICO stepping in to break up the caravan 🔥



GOOD! Vote… pic.twitter.com/urybDlZpsJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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