GOP Turnout Is Up in Florida, and the Republican Will Win If We Get Out the Vote

Republicans are surging in Florida this morning, and other early signs are pointing to a surge in Republican voting, which means every Republican voter needs to get to the polls and help the GOP retain control of Congress and win races across the country.

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One Florida voter even summed it up, as the state faces massive rainfall and flooding: "I want to encourage everybody to go out and vote. Bad weather is temporary, socialism is forever."

FLORIDA VOTER: “I want to encourage everybody to go out and vote… Bad weather is temporary, Socialism is forever.” pic.twitter.com/bsEYZ9k1uB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2026

Florida's Republicans are up 22 so far compared to being up 15 in 2024.

Republicans are out performing 2024 election day numbers from Florida so far



2024: 🔴 Republicans +15



2026 (so far): 🔴 Republicans +22 pic.twitter.com/KyqcWyW6KR — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

That means the polling could be off by as much as 12 percent.

If Florida and Montgomery county TX are accurate representations of the day’s voters then polls probably off by around 12% https://t.co/NOuKMbnNQf — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 3, 2026

Another interesting poll from Echelon shows that while respondents said they were voting for Democrats by +5, but they believed their neighbors were voting for Republicans by +3.

Which Party are you voting for:

🔵 Dem +5



Which party are your neighbors voting for:

🔴 GOP +3



Echelon Insights Poll pic.twitter.com/YdnORy0kcW — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

The second seems more accurate.

The second question is far more accurate "which party do you think your neighbors are voting for?" https://t.co/GZhnv7Mbfv — RightWI (@RightWI1776) November 3, 2026

These sort of social-circle and neighbor questions are often a more reliable indicator of election results because they remove the "social desirability bias." Studies in 2016 and 2020 showed they're closer to actual election results.

There has been a surge in Republican voters in Florida, going from +19 at 8:55 AM to +29 at 9:26 AM.

Republicans surge in the recent Florida election day batch



8:55 am: 🔴 Republicans +19

8:14 am: 🔴 Republicans +24

9:16 am: 🔴 Republicans +27

9:26 am: 🔴 Republicans +29 https://t.co/FpHFWLmZfX pic.twitter.com/n5Ygkfme8t — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

This has led the odds of Byron Donalds being the next Florida governor to surge on Kalshi.

As Republicans so far are out performing 2024 election day numbers from Florida, Byron Donalds odds surge



Florida Governor Odds Per Kalshi

🔴 Byron Donalds: 73% (+8)

🔵 David Jolly: 27% (-8)



(+/- vs poll opening) pic.twitter.com/01cKcUKy52 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 3, 2026

Republicans win when we show up to vote. Polls are open and everyone should go and cast a ballot for the GOP today.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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