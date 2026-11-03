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GOP Turnout Is Up in Florida, and the Republican Will Win If We Get Out the Vote

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 10:20 AM
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GOP Turnout Is Up in Florida, and the Republican Will Win If We Get Out the Vote
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Republicans are surging in Florida this morning, and other early signs are pointing to a surge in Republican voting, which means every Republican voter needs to get to the polls and help the GOP retain control of Congress and win races across the country.

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One Florida voter even summed it up, as the state faces massive rainfall and flooding: "I want to encourage everybody to go out and vote. Bad weather is temporary, socialism is forever."

Florida's Republicans are up 22 so far compared to being up 15 in 2024.

That means the polling could be off by as much as 12 percent.

Another interesting poll from Echelon shows that while respondents said they were voting for Democrats by +5, but they believed their neighbors were voting for Republicans by +3.

The second seems more accurate.

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These sort of social-circle and neighbor questions are often a more reliable indicator of election results because they remove the "social desirability bias." Studies in 2016 and 2020 showed they're closer to actual election results.

There has been a surge in Republican voters in Florida, going from +19 at 8:55 AM to +29 at 9:26 AM.

This has led the odds of Byron Donalds being the next Florida governor to surge on Kalshi.

Republicans win when we show up to vote. Polls are open and everyone should go and cast a ballot for the GOP today.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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