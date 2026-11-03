On Election Day, Charlie Kirk's Message to Republicans Matters More Than Ever

The midterms are today, and Americans will decide who controls Congress for the next two years, and whether the legislative branch will work with or oppose President Trump for the remainder of his term. Republicans face discouraging polls and the prospect of losing both the House and the Senate. History offers little comfort, either, with the president’s party typically losing ground in the midterms.

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But our friend Charlie Kirk, who worked tirelessly on the ground to turn out voters in all seven swing states and was crucial in securing President Trump’s victory in 2024, left a message that conservatives would do well to revisit today. Charlie may not be with us to deliver it himself, but if he were here, he would be front and center, encouraging Republicans to get out and vote and rallying a base that needs to hear it. Polls do not cast ballots. Voters do. And this election is not over until we have made our voices heard.

So get out, and vote.

I don’t care about polls I don’t care about betting markets I don’t care about vibes I care about how many ballots are in the box. If we turnout, we win. Do the work. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 16, 2024

“I don’t care about polls. I don’t care about betting markets. I don’t care about vibes. I care about how many ballots are in the box,” Charlie wrote in October 2024, ahead of the presidential election. “If we turnout, we win. Do the work.”

That’s a message Republicans have been eager to push. Polls are one thing; turnout is another, and turnout matters far more. It’s also a reason not to leap to accusations of election fraud or give in to defeatism at the first sign of an irregularity. Today, the base needs motivation and a reminder that we can win. That means encouraging people to vote, no matter what.

And just in case you needed more inspiration from Charlie, Andrew Kolvet, a close friend of Charlie’s who now hosts The Charlie Kirk Show and serves as TPUSA’s official spokesman, shared a similar reminder, posting an old video of Charlie repeating a question you should ask everyone you bump into today: “Have you voted?”

Have you voted? https://t.co/yve310jGEg — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 3, 2026

And finally, Charlie reminded us what Republicans will do even in the face of defeat: We will keep fighting. But we’re not conceding anything before the results of today’s elections are in. So get out and vote, encourage everyone you know to do the same, and hold on to hope.

Reminiscing. Election eve 2024, my husband’s timeless wisdom: “Whatever happens, we’ll keep fighting.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ioBuMUdztS — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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