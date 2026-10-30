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A Connecticut College Senior Was Killed by an Illegal. His State's Leaders Were Busy Attacking ICE.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 30, 2026 12:00 PM
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A Connecticut College Senior Was Killed by an Illegal. His State's Leaders Were Busy Attacking ICE.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yet another tragedy has unfolded thanks to an illegal alien

Earlier this month, Ryan O’Shea, a 21-year-old senior at the University of New Haven, was driving back to campus after a hockey game when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 struck his vehicle head-on. The college senior was pronounced dead at the scene. 

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The pickup’s driver, meanwhile, was identified as Guillermo Carmona-Lopez, a 31-year-old illegal alien living in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He suffered “serious life-threatening injuries.”

“In May 2013, Border Patrol arrested Carmona-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he illegally entered the country. Carmona-Lopez was issued an expedited removal and was removed from the country,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told BorderHawk News.

“He then illegally reentered the country near the Rio Grande Valley after being removed—a felony—and was once again arrested by Border Patrol in May 2013. Carmona-Lopez was issued a final order of removal on May 30, 2013. He then reentered the country at an unknown time and place.”

A native of Stony Point, New York, O’Shea was studying criminal justice and aspired to join the New York Police Department. He also served as a senior assistant captain of the university’s club hockey team and president of its Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter. 

O’Shea’s death is a tragic reminder of what is at stake while Connecticut’s politicians congratulate themselves for standing up to ICE

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Governor Lamont just last year insisted the state could keep residents safe without the agency, while Sen. Richard Blumenthal accused it of terrorizing Connecticut communities. 

They owe O’Shea’s family a long explanation of just how well those promises of safety failed to hold up.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | CONNECTICUT | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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