A Connecticut College Senior Was Killed by an Illegal. His State's Leaders Were Busy Attacking ICE.

Yet another tragedy has unfolded thanks to an illegal alien.

Earlier this month, Ryan O’Shea, a 21-year-old senior at the University of New Haven, was driving back to campus after a hockey game when a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 struck his vehicle head-on. The college senior was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The pickup’s driver, meanwhile, was identified as Guillermo Carmona-Lopez, a 31-year-old illegal alien living in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He suffered “serious life-threatening injuries.”

A Connecticut college senior was just murdered by an illegal alien driving the wrong way on the highway. Connecticut's Senator is busy being outraged about how an ICE agent slashed somebody's tire. https://t.co/ac6voiRNjF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2026

“In May 2013, Border Patrol arrested Carmona-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he illegally entered the country. Carmona-Lopez was issued an expedited removal and was removed from the country,” the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told BorderHawk News.

“He then illegally reentered the country near the Rio Grande Valley after being removed—a felony—and was once again arrested by Border Patrol in May 2013. Carmona-Lopez was issued a final order of removal on May 30, 2013. He then reentered the country at an unknown time and place.”

A native of Stony Point, New York, O’Shea was studying criminal justice and aspired to join the New York Police Department. He also served as a senior assistant captain of the university’s club hockey team and president of its Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter.

O’Shea’s death is a tragic reminder of what is at stake while Connecticut’s politicians congratulate themselves for standing up to ICE.

Governor Lamont just last year insisted the state could keep residents safe without the agency, while Sen. Richard Blumenthal accused it of terrorizing Connecticut communities.

Illegal alien drives the wrong way on a road in Connecticut and kills a college senior about to graduate: Here's what @GovNedLamont said at his State of the State last year: "ICE, go home. We're keeping Connecticut safe without you." https://t.co/FaFHOBQ9Ab — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2026

ICE is terrorizing our communities—now slashing tires of a Portland resident who attempted to shine a light on their abusive behavior. Amid ICE's unlawfulness, the right to bear witness has never been more important to hold our government accountable https://t.co/a6WNjlo79E — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 29, 2026

They owe O’Shea’s family a long explanation of just how well those promises of safety failed to hold up.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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