Amy McGrath couldn’t beat Mitch McConnell or win her party’s nomination of the U.S. Senate this year. The Kentucky Democrat did help raise about $100 million this cycle, but you can’t swing like this without winning. These attempts to dunk on Trump only showed why she couldn’t. President Trump made a swing through the Philippines and China this week. Upon arriving in Manila, he waved both our flag and theirs. McGrath mistook it for a Russian flag. How or why she thought so is beyond anyone’s comprehension, but she’s admitted she stepped on a rake:

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Amy McGrath was in the Marines and she doesn’t know what the Russian flag looks like? “Absolutely embarrassing” https://t.co/FezXORmvua — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 18, 2026

I got this one wrong. The flag Trump was waving was the Philippine flag, not the Russian flag. I should have checked more carefully before posting. I've deleted the original post. My mistake, and I own it. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

I got it everyone. It's the President waving the flag of the Philippines. The sad part is though, would anyone really be surprised if were waiving the Russian flag at this point? — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

Amy McGrath raised $100M from Democrats and she has the IQ of a potato — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) November 18, 2026

Yeah, this is brain rot caused by Trump derangement syndrome. It’s the only explanation.

Amy McGrath mistook the Philippine flag for the Russian flag. McGrath also mistook Hegseth's cross tattoo for a white supremacy tattoo. McGrath struggles deeply with (among many other things) identifying and understanding symbols. https://t.co/ZnjlsRYflR — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2026

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