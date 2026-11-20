One might think that after more than a century of colonial meddling in the Middle East, creating more havoc than can be imagined, the United Kingdom would have figured out that its policies have been wrong and that it should recalibrate. Perhaps King Charles, Prime Minister Burnham, and certainly Foreign Secretary Miliband would do well to watch the "Seinfeld" Season 5 Episode 22, where George Costanza realizes that all his life’s decisions were wrong, and he vows to do the opposite.

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Jerry affirms, “If every instinct you have is wrong, the opposite would be right.”

Admittedly, the choice between a tuna sandwich on toast and chicken salad on rye is not the same as a former empire’s foreign policy. However, the U.K. has been so consistently wrong on so many occasions, it’s breathtaking.

Britain’s foreign policy blunders have been on full display the past year vis-à-vis Israel. It sought to “lead” to nowhere, with a symbolic but useless and practically irrelevant recognition of “Palestine” as an independent state, allegedly to preserve the “two-state solution.” But its “State of Palestine” not only has no historical footprint, it has no borders, no currency, has not held elections in two decades, and is a kleptocracy that idealizes, funds, and celebrates terror. Its goal is not to live peacefully side-by-side with Israel as the Jewish state, but to replace it.

The lack of borders goes back to early 20th century British and French meddling, dividing up the conquered Ottoman Empire, literally drawing lines in the sand and creating made-up states that had never existed. Britain abrogated its own commitment to establish a Jewish state in what was then British Mandatory Palestine by carving out 70 percent of that territory (not a state) to create the Emirate of Trans-Jordan, later renamed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Giving the faux-kingdom fake legitimacy, Britain also gave the sidelined Hashemite tribe the booby prize of controlling made-up Jordan and Iraq to two brothers whom the Brits exiled from Arabia in favor of a deal with the Ibn Saud tribe, forcing the Hashemites from Mecca and creating another previously nonexistent state, Saudi Arabia.

The overall appeasement of the Arabs led Britain to issue the “White Paper,” a treacherous policy of limiting Jewish immigration to 15,000 annually just as the Holocaust put the lives of millions at risk, dooming millions, making Britain an accomplice in the Nazi genocide.

Then the illegitimate Hashemites went to war against newborn Israel, lost, and created a refugee problem of Palestinian Arabs fleeing to Jordanian-controlled territory. Despite being the majority, they had no rights as citizens. The land Jordan annexed (its second illegitimate territorial conquest), which could have become a “Palestinian State,” was simply occupied and controlled by the Hashemites, who — after being kicked out of Mecca — needed some legitimacy to control the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, even though Jerusalem is never mentioned once in the Koran.

Not only did Britain train and arm the Jordanian army against Israel in 1948, but it was also one of just two countries in the world that recognized Jordanian annexation of the “West Bank.”

Here’s the funny thing, where “funny” means proof of the multi-system failure of British policies. The British have never formally reversed that policy. Therefore, despite Jordan itself withdrawing claims to the “West Bank” in the 1980s, and British recognition of “Palestine” in 2025 in the same territory that Jordan annexed, Britain currently maintains two parallel and contradictory policies. While in Jerusalem there’s a main road named for King George, the relevant George is from "Seinfeld," not the grandfather of Britain’s current king.

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Fast forward to today. His Majesty’s Government has instituted sanctions on companies building Jewish communities in what they call the “West Bank.” It’s worth noting that if the British had been serious about their recognition of “Palestine,” they would refer to the “West Bank” as “Palestine,” not using the Jordanian-made-up term for the land annexed in 1949. One might say that this alone reveals that His Majesty’s Government’s policies have no clothes.

It’s ironic that the withered empire that has made more problems in the Middle East than anything resembling solutions, much less peace, is leading the non-Islamic world in the delegitimization of Jewish life and communities in the area known Biblically and historically as Judea and Samaria. Long before there was a “Great” Britain, Jews were indigenous here for thousands of years. This is abundantly documented and archaeologically proven.

Other than the British history in Israel going downhill remarkably since the 1917 Balfour Declaration, when it committed to establish a Jewish state, its foolish policies vis-à-vis Israel and “Palestine” beg another "Seinfeld" analogy: they are policies about nothing.

Yet these policies are also personal.

I live in Judea. I moved here not to displace or replace anyone. Thousands of years of Jewish history are visible within just minutes of my home: from Solomon to Herod, Ruth and Boaz, the Maccabees and Jesus, and so much more. It’s ironic — where “irony” is a perversion of truth — that in all places in the entire world, the British government or anyone else would say that my presence here as a Jew is illegal.

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Adding fuel to the fire, this week Britain announced sanctions against eight Israeli construction and development companies operating in the “West Bank.” These sanctions are intended to “disrupt settlement construction.” One of the companies that the U.K. sanctioned this week built my apartment building. Not stated in the sanctions is the reality that virtually all the workers who are employed by this and the other seven construction companies are Palestinian Arabs. So, the British may feel like they are doing something, but the actual economic harm will be to the Palestinian Arabs who lose work and their income.

There’s also an issue of the precedent being set, which others will likely copy, and potential implications for other Israeli businesses and citizens. What will come of my bank and other banks financing construction projects like my building, and suppliers providing materials or other services? What about the grocery store chains and other nationwide companies that sell clothes and housewares?

Where will the list of sanctions end, and what will be their impact, if any? Will I be detained if traveling to or through the U.K. for any reason (not that I would want to)?

As I spend my days building bridges with Christians, in a conversation with a friend I noted that British policy would sanction Joseph and Mary for setting up a Jewish manger in Bethlehem, or Jesus himself for preaching in the Temple in Jerusalem as supporting Israeli “occupation” in order to “preserve” a “two-state solution” for “Palestine,” a term that was not invented until more than a century after Jesus’ crucifixion. Surely the Temple money changers would be barred from visiting the U.K.

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Maybe my solution is no more significant than the spineless British policy, but an active statement and pushback are needed. Not just words.

Friends have asked me to set up a shared office space and address where they, their churches, synagogues, businesses, and more can pay a symbolic monthly rent to have a full-time presence in Judea, providing not just an anchor here, but actual services that root them in a Jewish community that the British and others are trying to delegitimize. I’m inviting people who are interested to be in touch and, through this, be part of making an active statement that affirms the legitimacy of Jewish rights in Judea and Samaria.

British policy is riddled with holes and inconsistencies, like Swiss cheese. It is not helpful in achieving anything positive, and continues a century-old history — longer than the history of the “Palestine” for which they advocate — of invasive and corruptive involvement.

As head of the Church of England, King Charles might do well to take a broader view of his government’s policies and realize that since British meddling in the Middle East and turning its back on Israel began in the modern era, the empire upon which the sun once never set has entered a period of darkness. He should realize that it’s not a coincidence, but due to the failures to heed God’s simple declaration in Genesis 12:3. These failures and the resulting curses give new meaning to the utterance, “God save the King.”

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