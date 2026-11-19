I’m sorry, but what the hell is this? It’s not your usual type of insanity, but it firmly falls into the ‘was this necessary?’ category. Former Intercept reporter Zaid Jilani posted a lengthy thread on Twitter about genocide, its history, and whether the American curriculum is too limited on the subject. That is, too much focus on the Holocaust. Well, given the uptick in antisemitism, especially among left-wing circles and among kids who don’t know what this event was, I’d say there’s not much focus on it, to say the least.

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“Holocaust was really made large in Americans minds after the 1970s thanks to a flurry of media around it, including a TV miniseries directed by Noam Chomsky’s cousin and later Schindlers List, Life is Beautiful, etc,” he wrote. “Other genocides really haven’t been showcased the same way.”

First, the community note was epic:

The holocaust was made large in Americans minds by the Nazis because it's the largest genocide in the 20th century, much larger than Armenian or other genocides in modern history

Holocaust was really made large in Americans minds after the 1970s thanks to a flurry of media around it, including a TV miniseries directed by Noam Chomsky’s cousin and later Schindlers List, Life is Beautiful, etc. Other genocides really haven’t been showcased the same way — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2026

I don’t exaggerate when I say that nobody’s brain has broken more in the past few years than Zaid Jilani’s — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 18, 2026

How many Americans can describe what happened in the Rwandan genocide? How about the Armenian genocide, or Japanese violence in China, the mass murder of leftists in Indonesia, etc? You know I’m right about this, this is a factual matter not an emotional one. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 19, 2026

Second, genocide is brutal. I’d agree that more should be part of the history curriculum, but the Nazis made this a science. The Final Solution the Nazis tried to carry out was an unprecedented state mobilization against a race of people that did not just end at Germany’s borders. It was a worldwide campaign, whereas the brutality between Hutus and Tutsis was confined to Rwanda. It did eventually spill into the Democratic Republic of Congo, triggering the Second Congo War that roped in several other African nations, but the casus belli there was genocidal in nature.

The planning for the Holocaust was again a science. Who was and wasn’t a Jew was determined, as was the method of disposal, the allocation of resources, the system for extermination, and the legal considerations, not based on right and wrong but on whether this operation conflicted with the virulently racist and antisemitic Nuremberg Laws. All of this was undertaken in less than two hours in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee: in that time frame, the orders that would lead to the deaths of 12 million people, including six million Jews, were issued.

That’s why it matters.

Should genocide be part of the core curriculum? Absolutely. Should other horrific crimes in that category be taught? Yes, but this was a weird way to frame it. I also think the legal language needs to be emphasized too.

Genocide is killing, but not all killings are genocide. We see this ignorance in the flurry of left-wing literature about the Gaza War. If genocide were truly happening, then whatever this is cannot happen, and Israelis would allow Palestinians to come to Israel for medical treatment and the distribution of food aid. The Interahamwe didn’t do this in Kigali; they chopped up Tutsis with machetes.

I think some people are angry about this because they think that educating people about other genocides take something away from the holocaust. It’s actually the opposite. Learning more about these genocide also helps you understand the holocaust. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 19, 2026

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