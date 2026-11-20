Well, it happened: the BAJAA is in! The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, a truly bipartisan bill that will fund infrastructure, roads, energy initiatives, and housing. It’s a jobs bill — something that should’ve passed months ago. It’s also universally hated by all the right people on the environmental left. And to commemorate the bill's passage, the Washington Post’s headline says it all: ‘Senate votes to weaken environmental laws to speed up energy projects.’ That’s crap, WaPo:

Shameful headline from The Washington Post that misleads its readers. BAAJA does nothing to weaken the ***substantive*** environmental protection laws. The Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act will be as robust as ever. BAAJA speeds up the permitting process by fixing the ***procedural*** laws that do nothing to protect the environment and have created a litigation doom loop for energy projects.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) passed 62-33. Fourteen Democrats voted for it, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York), as well as Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats. Two Republicans, Sens. Josh Hawley (Missouri) and Mike Rounds (South Dakota), voted against it.

It now moves to the House for consideration, where some Democrats have indicated they plan to support the bill. That could ease its passage in the chamber, where Republicans hold only a two-vote majority.

The bill has divided the environmental community and Democrats. Some say the bill will mean more renewable energy is built and plugged into the grid, advancing the fight against climate change by helping to fix a broken and slow permitting system. Opponents, however, say it opens the floodgates to more oil pipelines and natural gas power plants, while making it easier to build in areas of pristine wilderness or sacred Native American sites.

“If you’re going to get a lot more clean and some more fossil, you have just got to figure out, is that a good trade-off? Is that a good balance?” said John Podesta, who was climate envoy under President Joe Biden.

The bill’s supporters say it will boost clean energy by ensuring that long-distance transmission lines can be built to carry wind, solar and geothermal power from where it is produced to dense population centers. The lack of those high-powered lines has slowed progress on deploying renewable power and raised electricity prices in recent years.