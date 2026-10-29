Federal Agents Investigated Ilhan Omar’s Marriage During Obama’s Presidency

As Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a federal investigation into potentially fraudulent immigration paperwork and allegations that she married her brother to help him obtain a green card, The New York Times reported Thursday that federal investigators first examined the marriage under the Obama administration. But that investigation stalled primarily because prosecutors believed that the suspected offense fell outside the five-year statute of limitations.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Ilhan Omar "married her brother" investigation didn't start with Trump — it started under OBAMA, per NYT ‼️ But they decided NOT to investigate it further. FBI and HSI agents in Minnesota opened the case in summer 2016 and reportedly found "some evidence" that her 2009 marriage was a sham meant to get green cards for a man suspected of being her brother 🤯 So why did it stall? Reportedly because prosecutors decided the five-year statute of limitations had run out. It wasn't because the claims were debunked... Democrats are screaming "political persecution," but Obama's own agents were the ones digging into this first. That narrative just collapsed! But the Trump DOJ is HELLBENT on making sure nobody is above the law, not even Omar. She can and must be denaturalized and deported! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2026

According to The New York Times, which interviewed three current and former officials familiar with the present-day investigation and six with knowledge of the 2016 inquiry, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security began investigating Rep. Omar’s alleged sham marriage in the summer of 2016, during the Obama administration, and found some evidence suggesting it was fraudulent.

In 2009, Omar, who had been in the United States for 14 years, married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen whom she divorced in 2017. Elmi reportedly obtained a green card through the marriage, but allegations have circulated for years that he is her brother, an allegation Omar has repeatedly denied. The search warrant federal investigators reportedly used to search her Washington, D.C., home just weeks ago identified her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

But the original investigation stalled primarily because prosecutors determined that the alleged offense fell outside the five-year statute of limitations. Neither the former nor current officials specified what evidence investigators uncovered suggesting that the marriage was fraudulent. It also remains unclear whether the same statute of limitations will pose a roadblock for the Trump administration’s renewed investigation.

🔥🚨 BREAKING — A new report shows the Obama administration found evidence that Ilhan Omar Nur Said Elmi committed marriage fraud to gain U.S. citizenship. The New York Times reported that Obama-era FBI and HSI agents uncovered some evidence back in 2016 that her 2009 marriage was a sham to a man suspected of being her brother. That marriage was the basis for the immigration benefit that led to citizenship. The agents flagged it during the Obama years and the file sat. Now the federal investigation is active and the earlier findings are public. The sham marriage is the core of the citizenship fraud claim. The Obama-era evidence is what just resurfaced. — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 29, 2026

However, that would still leave open the possibility of a civil case seeking to revoke Rep. Omar’s citizenship, which is not subject to the same statute of limitations as a criminal prosecution. Investigators could cite the marriage as part of a broader case alleging a family immigration fraud conspiracy, a case that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said could ultimately lead to her deportation.

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That would first require revoking her citizenship, followed by separate removal proceedings.

This comes amid the Trump administration’s own federal investigation into allegedly fraudulent immigration paperwork. The investigation has been underway for several weeks, but it remains unclear what investigators have found or whether, and when, charges may be announced.

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