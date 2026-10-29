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Federal Agents Investigated Ilhan Omar’s Marriage During Obama’s Presidency

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 29, 2026 1:30 PM
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Federal Agents Investigated Ilhan Omar’s Marriage During Obama’s Presidency
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

As Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a federal investigation into potentially fraudulent immigration paperwork and allegations that she married her brother to help him obtain a green card, The New York Times reported Thursday that federal investigators first examined the marriage under the Obama administration. But that investigation stalled primarily because prosecutors believed that the suspected offense fell outside the five-year statute of limitations.

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According to The New York Times, which interviewed three current and former officials familiar with the present-day investigation and six with knowledge of the 2016 inquiry, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security began investigating Rep. Omar’s alleged sham marriage in the summer of 2016, during the Obama administration, and found some evidence suggesting it was fraudulent.

In 2009, Omar, who had been in the United States for 14 years, married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen whom she divorced in 2017. Elmi reportedly obtained a green card through the marriage, but allegations have circulated for years that he is her brother, an allegation Omar has repeatedly denied. The search warrant federal investigators reportedly used to search her Washington, D.C., home just weeks ago identified her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” 

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But the original investigation stalled primarily because prosecutors determined that the alleged offense fell outside the five-year statute of limitations. Neither the former nor current officials specified what evidence investigators uncovered suggesting that the marriage was fraudulent. It also remains unclear whether the same statute of limitations will pose a roadblock for the Trump administration’s renewed investigation.

However, that would still leave open the possibility of a civil case seeking to revoke Rep. Omar’s citizenship, which is not subject to the same statute of limitations as a criminal prosecution. Investigators could cite the marriage as part of a broader case alleging a family immigration fraud conspiracy, a case that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has said could ultimately lead to her deportation. 

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That would first require revoking her citizenship, followed by separate removal proceedings.

This comes amid the Trump administration’s own federal investigation into allegedly fraudulent immigration paperwork. The investigation has been underway for several weeks, but it remains unclear what investigators have found or whether, and when, charges may be announced.

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News Topics FBI | FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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