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Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 7:00 AM
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Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

First, why is this woman giving interviews? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is creeping closer to being engulfed in an immigration-fraud scandal — she shouldn't be doing this. Then again, when your enemy is marching into a meat grinder, just watch the show. Everything we suspected about Omar is coming true. Federal agents obtained DNA that could expose her sham marriage to her brother. Her phone, computer, and passport have already been seized by federal agents. Her home was searched last Monday, the warrant signed by a Democrat judge. This isn’t a small thing. 

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Now, when asked whether she had married her brother, she said that, to her knowledge, she had not. Wait, not to her knowledge — is she serious? That’s a disaster. 

Omar’s sister’s phone was taken earlier this year, and the communications on it reportedly played a massive role in securing the search warrant.

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Also, based on Omar and her brother's social media history, this story is about to suffer a kill shot from the Grassy Knoll.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR
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