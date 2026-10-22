Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

First, why is this woman giving interviews? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is creeping closer to being engulfed in an immigration-fraud scandal — she shouldn't be doing this. Then again, when your enemy is marching into a meat grinder, just watch the show. Everything we suspected about Omar is coming true. Federal agents obtained DNA that could expose her sham marriage to her brother. Her phone, computer, and passport have already been seized by federal agents. Her home was searched last Monday, the warrant signed by a Democrat judge. This isn’t a small thing.

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Now, when asked whether she had married her brother, she said that, to her knowledge, she had not. Wait, not to her knowledge — is she serious? That’s a disaster.

🚨 Ilhan Omar wants the brother-marriage allegation dismissed as “INSANE.” But pressed with a follow-up about any “kernel of truth,” her answer comes with a qualifier: “NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE.” An awfully careful answer for something she calls insane. https://t.co/seTVfofgSD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) when asked by MS Now tonight if she married her brother: "Not to my knowledge." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

Omar’s sister’s phone was taken earlier this year, and the communications on it reportedly played a massive role in securing the search warrant.

🚨 President Trump just LAUGHS at Ilhan Omar for answering "NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE" when asked if she married her brother: "Yeah, well 'not to my knowledge'... that's not a good answer. That's an answer a lat of us assume." https://t.co/79jnBFJp73 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

Also, based on Omar and her brother's social media history, this story is about to suffer a kill shot from the Grassy Knoll.

It’s gonna be tough for the “I didn’t knowingly marry my brother” defense to hold up https://t.co/el8YJyj5qT — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 22, 2026

Ilhan Omar’s attorney: https://t.co/xH5AJ4P0ft — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 22, 2026

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