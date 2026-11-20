Last Sunday afternoon, two Northwestern University students were followed from a CTA train to a residence hall on the Evanston campus by 23-year-old Diaunte Adams. After gaining access to Elder Hall, a residence hall, Adams entered another female student's room and strangled her until others stopped him.

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Adams is now charged with home invasion causing injury and aggravated battery. He was ordered detained pending trial.

Prosecutors say he followed Northwestern University students into a residence hall, then strangled a female student during a dorm room home invasion.



Other students came to her rescue and trapped him inside the dorm until police arrived.https://t.co/WDPY6ZyHOw — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) November 19, 2026

Here's more:

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. as two Northwestern students traveled north from Chicago on the CTA Red Line. They noticed Adams watching them and became concerned when he followed them as they transferred to the Purple Line, according to allegations presented in court. The students boarded a crowded train car to lose Adams, but he entered the same car and then followed them off the train at the Noyes station, prosecutors said. As they walked toward campus, the students texted a friend and asked her to meet them at the entrance to Elder Hall and let them inside. The friend did so, but the building’s heavy door closed slowly, allowing Adams to enter behind them, according to prosecutors. All three students ran to the friend’s dorm room and called police. Meanwhile, camera footage showed Adams entering an elevator and getting off on the fourth floor, prosecutors said. There, he encountered another student who was unaware of the situation unfolding in the building. Adams allegedly followed the woman into her room before she could close the door, then positioned himself between her and the exit. When she asked whether he was OK, Adams shook his head no, prosecutors said. Terrified, the woman tried to get past him and managed to wedge the door partially open, sticking her foot in the crack to keep it from closing. Adams grabbed her, wrapping his arms around her chest and neck, and squeezed until she could no longer scream or breathe, according to the allegations. She began to lose consciousness.

Thankfully, another student heard the victim screaming and investigated. According to CWB Chicago, that student saw Adams' arm around the victim's neck but was unable to open the door as Adams was blocking it with his body. She ran for help and found a group of students who forced open the door. They found Adams holding the victim with his arms around her neck and body.

They managed to free the victim from Adams' grasp, then held the dorm room door closed until police arrived.

Adams, unsurprisingly, was on pretrial release related to an October 15 trespassing incident at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

I’m sure he was a good boy and had zero interactions with the law prior to this. Restorative justice is killing us. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 19, 2026

As it was designed to do.

Another pretrial released criminal committing more crime



Becoming way too common — a_luginbill_ (@a_luginbill_) November 19, 2026

The Illinois SAFE-T Act is a scourge.

The judges and the Democrat politicians who voted for the SAFE-T ACT are responsible for this terror along with this creep and anyone who knew he was a threat and didn't do anything to stop him. https://t.co/HrJfLWpNvB — Jeanne Ives (@JeanneIves) November 19, 2026

Something needs to be done to address this.

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Parents spending $90,000 a year to send their daughter to Northwestern University so she can get strangled by … this guy. https://t.co/NZx22cnZR1 — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) November 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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