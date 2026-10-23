The New York Post Got a Hold of a Document That Further Proves Ilhan Omar Isn't Who She Says She Is

The New York Post has obtained and published what is reportedly an official copy of Ilhan Omar's sister's marriage certificate. Omar's home was raided by federal authorities earlier this week as part of an investigation into alleged immigration fraud (and possibly other things).

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Investigators reportedly took DNA from the dumpster's outside Omar's residence in an effort to prove she married her brother, allegedly to commit immigration fraud. And we also learned that it's possible Omar not only fudged her date of birth but that she lied about her real name. It's not Ilhan Omar, but rather Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, which also happens to be the same surname as the brother she allegedly married — Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

This marriage certificate bolsters the argument that Omar isn't who she says she is.

The New York Post has obtained and published an official copy of Ilhan Omar's sister's marriage certificate.



It describes their father as "Nur Said Elmi," and his profession as a "military officer.



More evidence that she is not who she says she is. pic.twitter.com/Y7ieXWR73F — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

Here's more:

The Minnesota congresswoman, who arrived in the US as a refugee from Somalia in 1995, has vehemently denied allegations she married Elmi for immigration purposes. But significant evidence has emerged which continues to fuel speculation that is not the case: Clue 1: The marriage certificate Omar, 45, legally married Elmi, 41, who she described as a British citizen, in the US in 2009 and they divorced in 2017. Omar’s family background is split across continents and complicated by Somalian paperwork being lost or destroyed. Her mother is said to have died when she was young and her family is said to be split, with one branch in the UK and one in the US. Elmi’s parentage is not known, but he lived in London with Leila Nur Said, a Somali woman who is thought to be Omar’s sister, who possibly raised him. A UK marriage certificate for Leila from 1997 obtained by The Post lists her father as Nur Said Elmi, a military officer from Somalia. Omar’s late father, Nur Omar Mohamed also went by the name Nur Said Elmi and was a prominent military commander in the Somali dictatorship, which millions fled from. Multiple sources have told The Post they believe the person listed on the British legal document is Nur, Omar’s father. Omar’s father also went by Nur Said on Facebook and his profile is linked to Leila’s, who proudly left “hearts” on his pictures. Following his death aged 67 from COVID complications in June 2020, well-wishers took to social media to pay tribute to “Nur Said Elmi” and left messages of condolences for both Omar and Leila. A motion filed Wednesday by the US District Attorney for the District of Columbia seeking to prevent the federal search warrant of Omar’s home from being unsealed, referred to the congresswoman as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

We want to circle back to The Post's claim that Omar has vehemently denied marrying her brother. That may have been true at one point, but when asked about it recently, Omar said "not to my knowledge."

Not only that, if his military status had been disclosed he would not have been qualified to be a refuge. — Violet D'Ambra (@VioletAmbra) October 23, 2026

And if Omar lied about her age to appear to be a minor, which is also alleged, she wouldn't have qualified. But that's a moot point if her father lied about his military status, as is reportedly the case.

So…her dad was a Somali war lord under a terrorist regime. His citizenship was obtained fraudulently and therefore, so was hers, whether she was 17 and his child or 18 when she did not apply at all. Case closed. — Slinky (@Stenogabue) October 23, 2026

Seems pretty open and shut.

But the more evidence, the better.

This story keeps getting crazier. https://t.co/zMpawG4Fhl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 23, 2026

It is wild, but what a tangled web we weave.

😂 her listed "condition," at age 24, is "spinster"



I mean, I know they like their child brides and all, but damn! https://t.co/x5mtC9QceI — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 23, 2026

That's pretty harsh, isn't it?

But what matters here is this slow trickle of evidence that points to something fishy going on with Ilhan Omar, who went radio silent until she popped up to beg for money the other day. She also reportedly went and voted this afternoon, but she's largely been keeping a low profile.

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