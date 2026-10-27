The DSA Looked at SpaceX Rockets and Flying Cars and Saw Everything Wrong With Capitalism

Leave it to the Democratic Socialists of America to look at rocket ships and flying cars and see not human ingenuity, but a problem.

This week, Minneapolis City Councilwoman Robin Wonsley argued that capitalism has failed ordinary Americans, leaving workers buried in debt and struggling to make ends meet while the "ultrawealthy" profit from their labor and poverty. Her proof? SpaceX’s rockets and Tesla’s new Roadster, which she portrayed as lavish indulgences for the wealthy, people free to spend on luxuries most Americans can’t afford while working families struggle to pay the rent.

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🚨 DSA Councilwoman Robin Wonsley Trashes Elon Musk's SpaceX Rockets as “Flying Penises” and Flying Cars as Billionaire Legos Minneapolis City Councilwoman and DSA member Robin Wonsley takes aim at Elon Musk's technological achievements, including the recently demonstrated Tesla Roadster, as symbols of capitalist exploitation. In her telling, these engineering breakthroughs are little more than extravagant toys funded by the labor and poverty of ordinary Americans. I grew up in an era when connecting to the internet meant waiting for dial-up. Today, we carry supercomputers in our pockets, watch reusable rockets land themselves, and are seeing technologies that once belonged to science fiction, like flying cars, move closer to reality. If the far-left insists on treating scientific innovation as little more than the ultra-wealthy exploiting workers, I think they're in for a rude awakening. Ordinary people are perfectly capable of recognizing technological achievements and being excited about what comes next. — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) October 27, 2026

"Yeah, well first let's name a spade a spade. The simple fact is the system of capitalism has failed to deliver real change for ordinary people, for black people, for indigenous communities, for even white folks," the DSA councilwoman said. "It has not brought about transformative change for none of us. And we see that every day with working people drowning in medical debt, in student debt, living paycheck to paycheck. Also we're seeing that happen while the ultra wealthy profit off of our labor and off of our poverty."

"And then they take those monies and send flying penises into space and call that SpaceX or send flying cars to go off of essentially Lego ramps. And then we're supposed to be told and accept the fact that we should just, you know, spend all our money paying a landlord for housing," she added. "And that's not the way that it has to be."

Never mind that SpaceX’s rockets launch systems like Starlink, bringing internet access to remote communities, or that Tesla helped bring electric cars into the mainstream, the very technology the progressive left was demanding to save the planet from global warming just a few years ago. No, these are merely the lavish, entertaining hobbies of the ultrawealthy.

It is true that many Americans spend a substantial share of their income on rent or mortgage payments. But how that makes the wealthy responsible is unclear. Their ability to afford more than the rest of us does not mean they stole from the average American.

If Councilwoman Wonsley wants to know who has stolen from ordinary Americans, she should look at government, which has infringed on economic freedom to such an extent that keeping what you earn is considered greed, while piling regulatory costs onto housing and driving up prices across nearly every aspect of economic life is considered an act of public service.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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