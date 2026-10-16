Elon Musk Just Unveiled the Tesla Roadster — and It’s Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen

Elon Musk continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation.

On Thursday, Tesla revealed the long-delayed next-generation Roadster at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas, billing it as “the best of the last human-driven cars.” And rather than simply pulling a tarp off the next generation of performance vehicles, Tesla introduced the car in style. The Roadster climbed a curved ramp, launched roughly 21 feet into the air, rotated midair, and landed on its wheels using thrusters adapted from SpaceX technology. Moments later, it performed a kickflip over a lineup of other Tesla vehicles.

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The demonstration was a sight to behold, and a reminder that Musk does not merely have a vision of the future; he insists on building.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The Roadster is not exactly built for the morning commute. In fact, only the base Performance version is intended to be road legal; the higher-performance variants are track machines with a slight taste for aerospace engineering.

Tesla is offering the Roadster in three tiers: Performance, Thrust, and Rocket. The Performance model comes with two seats, an active rear wing, and a multi-mode underbody fan-and-suction system, the same setup that allowed the car to climb the inverted ramp during Thursday’s demonstration. By generating downforce, the system keeps the Roadster glued to the pavement, delivering handling dynamics closer to Formula 1 than to a typical sports car.

The Thrust tier adds a rear-mounted cold-gas thruster system developed with SpaceX technology, cutting the zero-to-60 time to 0.8 seconds. The Rocket tier is the version Tesla put on display Thursday: a single-seat configuration with ten perimeter-mounted cold-gas thrusters capable of forward and upward movement as well as lateral rotation. Its zero-to-60 time is 0.59 seconds.

Even the road-legal Performance model is hardly ordinary. Tesla says it will exceed 230 mph and deliver roughly 300 miles of range. Production is not slated to begin until 2028, and pricing has yet to be announced.

Strikingly, Tesla left out its signature self-driving capability. The Roadster is meant to be a human experience, one where the driver is in control.

And, of course, it looks like it drove straight out of a science-fiction film.

Roadster transforms in Track Mode These aero features aren't just for looks: they provide the best passive downforce package of any road car (approaching F1 levels!) with wing actuation driven by the @Tesla_Optimus actuator system https://t.co/AqrC4qUga9 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

Elon Musk is leading the United States into the future, and the Tesla Roadster is proof of what American engineering can accomplish when ambition is allowed to outrun caution.

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