DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

LA Mayoral Favorite Nithya Raman Just Revealed How Out of Touch She Is With Her City

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 26, 2026 12:30 PM
Advertisement
LA Mayoral Favorite Nithya Raman Just Revealed How Out of Touch She Is With Her City
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Nithya Raman is currently the favorite to win Los Angeles’ mayoral race next week, but her recent appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour raises serious questions about how out of touch the city’s potential next mayor is with the problems she would be elected to address. 

Advertisement

Two exchanges stood out: one about drug use among the city’s homeless population, the other about rental income.

In the first, Raman, who previously chaired the Homelessness and Housing Committee, appeared to resist the premise of a question about residents calling police on homeless people using drugs, initially responding as though no crime were taking place. In the second, she seemed to believe that owning rental property in Los Angeles all but guarantees a profit, failing to acknowledge how the city’s left-wing policies have made that far from certain.

"There's thousands of calls that are coming in, calls for service, that are for things that you don't need armed officers to go out for, like the issue that you had with a person who is on your sidewalk, who is clearly homeless, who is maybe not someone you feel comfortable talking to," Raman said. "LAPD would come out to that situation and not be able to do anything, right? If there's not a crime happening there, if they're not a threat to themselves."

Recommended
Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him Matt Vespa El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots' Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Well, there is a crime," Graham Stephan, co-host of the Iced Coffee Hour said. "They're doing drugs."

"Well, no. If they're just sitting on your sidewalk."

"No, no. They're doing drugs."

"Well, that's a different situation, right?" Raman said. "What I'm talking about is someone sitting on your sidewalk, talking to themselves potentially."

"Oh, no, no, no, no, I mean, that's not what I'm talking about," Stephan said. "Anytime the police have been called, it's because they're doing drugs in public."

Raman went on to turn her initial point into an argument for taxpayer-funded mental health services for homeless people, never mind the more glaring problem: Homeless people who commit crimes aren’t held accountable. Instead, they are left to use drugs freely, which then encourages drug use among those with mental illness. The problems then become so intertwined that politicians like Raman can conveniently frame a failure to enforce the law as a need for more empathetic, taxpayer-funded services.

Raman’s disconnect from reality became even more apparent when another guest on the podcast had to explain to the would-be mayor that rental properties in Los Angeles had lost money over the past decade because of the city’s housing policies.

Advertisement

This comes as Los Angeles now appears poised to elect a mayor even more progressive and incompetent than Karen Bass, who trails Raman in the available polling.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | HOMELESSNESS | LOS ANGELES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him

Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him

Matt Vespa
El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots'

El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots'

Amy Curtis
Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos