Los Angeles Implemented a Mansion Tax, Which Resulted in Empty Homes and Lost Jobs

When you tax something, you get less of it. Democrats know that. That's why they tax things like cigarettes, junk food, and gas. They also push taxes on wealth and income, so American workers have less of both. But when those plans make voters unhappy, Democrats pretend their policies had nothing to do with it. In Los Angeles, Democrats passed a "mansion tax" that has led to thousands of homes and jobs disappearing to friendlier states.

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LA's 'mansion tax' backfires spectacularly as thousands of homes and jobs vanish https://t.co/1j1HG7SsCh pic.twitter.com/c7zEHngIGB — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2026

Here's more:

LA's "mansion taxx," sold to ANgelenos as a way to tax the rich and boost housing, has instead blocked the building 9,100 homes, wiped out 16,650 full-time construction jobs and cost $452 million in revenue. A damning new report says the tax, officially known as United to House LA, or ULA — has had a negative impact on the city’s high-end and multi-family real estate markets and collected less than half what it was expected to generate to tackle the city’s housing crisis. The ULA was expected to raise about $900 million a year, or $2.7 billion over its first three years. Instead, it brought in about $1.2 billion. The tax — which went into effect in April 2023 and was championed by socialist mayoral hopeful Councilwoman Nithya Raman — means if a property in LA sells for more than $5.4 million, the seller is taxed 4% of the price at closing. If it sells for more than $10.9 million, it increases to 5.5%.

That's a lot of lost houses and jobs.

Democrats do not care, however.

Gee, who could've seen that coming? 🤦‍♀️ — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 5, 2026

Everyone. Even Democrats.

Liberalism is so destructive it can make homes disappear. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) October 5, 2026

If it doesn't block them from being built, it'll burn them down thanks to poor forestry management and crazy homeless policies.

The socialist parasites are quickly running out of other people's money.



LA’s “mansion tax,” sold to Angelenos as a way to tax the rich and boost housing, has instead blocked the building of 9,100 homes, wiped out 16,650 full-time construction jobs and cost $452 million in… — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) October 4, 2026

That's how it always happens. Within a decade of the communist revolution in Russia, the Soviet Union was relying on Western capitalism to keep it afloat.

“LA’s ‘mansion tax,’ sold to Angelenos as a way to tax the rich and boost housing, has instead blocked the building of 9,100 homes, wiped out 16,650 full-time construction jobs and cost $452 million in revenue.” https://t.co/hs61ycYB01 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2026

Ouch.

Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.



isn’t there a name for that? https://t.co/I7qhBWb72L — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 5, 2026

That's insanity, Gov. DeSantis.

I'm starting to think the wildfires were just a Goodfellas driven insurance scam. https://t.co/hJ7SFbbzXh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2026

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Would anyone be surprised by this? California is so corrupt and mismanaged that this is entirely plausible.

My real estate agent’s picture and quotes got used in this post. So little real estate activity in Los Angeles due to stupid policy and taxes. Why would anyone build new housing here… costing LA thousands of affordable housing units…. https://t.co/VK5S3lNEcz — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) October 4, 2026

Democrats do not care about affordable housing or livable cities. They want power and control and economic devastation and corruption gives them the chaos they need to gain and hold on to both of those.

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