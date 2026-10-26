DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Wasn't Having It When Davos Elites Tried to Get Him to Bash Trump

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 26, 2026 11:30 AM
Advertisement
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Wasn't Having It When Davos Elites Tried to Get Him to Bash Trump
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Davos elitism was on full display this weekend as roughly 3,000 political leaders, business executives, economists and civil society figures gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum to debate and discuss topics ranging from international economic to environmental and geopolitical issues. 

Advertisement

Amid those discussions, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was pressed to weigh in on American business leaders’ supposed reluctance to criticize President Trump. He was asked whether there was a "climate of fear" in the United States, a question Dimon quickly dismissed as typical of the Davos elite. 

Dimon argued that his positions were not a matter of reflexively supporting or opposing the president. He wanted a stronger NATO and a stronger Europe, goals he said some of Trump’s actions advanced and others did not. He also voiced disagreements over tariffs and immigration, pushing back on the suggestion that he had been unwilling to speak his mind.

Recommended
Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him Matt Vespa El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots' Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"I am struck, I'm genuinely struck, by the unwillingness of CEOs in America to say anything critical [of President Trump]," Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist said.  "There is a climate of fear in your country. Would you agree with that? And what should be done about it?"

"Oh, this is the Davos intellectual elite," the J.P. Morgan CEO replied. "You know, I've been coming to Davos all these years and listening to chatter and stuff like that. He didn't do a particularly good job at making the world a better place. I think it's great we get together and talk, but the part that you want me to do, this is..."

"I want you to answer my question," Beddoes interrupted. "It's not hard."

"You may want that one headline that gets..."

"No, I don't. Jamie, that's not true. I'm genuine. I've asked you this question off camera."

"I've made it clear. I want a stronger NATO, a stronger Europe," Dimon said. "Some of the things Trump has done are causing that. Some are not. I'm not a tariff guy, though I'd use it in the eight cases I had. I think they should change their approach to immigration. I've said it. What the hell else do you want me to say?"

"Is there a climate of fear?" Beddoes pressed.

"I think that is completely clear. Hey, ready? Here's your headline. I'm a globalist," Dimon said, invoking not necessarily the Davos elitism he had just criticized, but the economic interdependence that has benefited both the Western and non-Western world for the last 40 years.

Advertisement

While that was originally supposed to be a primary goal of the World Economic Forum’s meetings, Davos has since taken on a more nefarious character, embracing political agendas and the impulse to impose a particular worldview on everyone else. It has done little to dispel, and plenty to justify, its reputation as a gathering of elites who believe they should run the world, complete with the obligatory dash of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

But while Davos has shifted, not everyone in attendance has followed. Dimon stands out as a more realistic, practical CEO, focused on his company’s goals rather than forcing his ideals on others. That same pragmatism came through in his interview: Like most normal people, he could agree with the president on some issues and disagree on others without pledging unconditional loyalty or lapsing into reflexive revulsion. That sort of balance, and the willingness to express it plainly, is becoming increasingly rare amongst societal elites.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | NATO
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him

Bill Maher Is Spot-On About Young People and Socialism...and Then Trump Cooked Him

Matt Vespa
El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots'

El-Sayed Staffer Defends Muslim Brotherhood, Says Concerns Are 'Because Americans Are Idiots'

Amy Curtis
Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Walter Koenig, 'Star Trek' Star, Dies at 90

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos